PICKENS COUNTY — Statewide election turnout was just over 50% for the Nov. 8 midterms, with 1,718,626 South Carolinians heading out to the polls.

State Races

For Governor, Henry McMaster (R) landed 58.04% of the votes defeating challenger Joe Cunningham (D) who netted 40.67%.

Secretary of State went to Mark Hammond (R) with 63.33% of the votes over Rosemounda Butler (D) who had 36.61%.

State Treasurer will remain Curtis Loftis (R) who defeated Sarah Work (D) 79.67% to 19.86%.

State Superintendent of Ed. went to Ellen Weaver (R) who landed 55.52% of the vote over Lisa Ellis (D) with 39.62% and Patricia Mickel (G) with 1.63% of ballots cast.

Commissioner of Ag. went to Hugh Weathers (R) wit 77.60% of votes over David Edmond (G) with 15.25%.

Tim Scott (R) kept his US Senate seat over Krystie Matthews (D) by taking 62.88% of the vote to her 37.01%.

Unopposed Races

Attorney General — Alan Wilson (R)

Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom (R)

US House Dist. 3 — Jeff Duncan (R)

US House Dist. 4 — William Timmons (R)

State House of Reps. Dist. 1 — Bill Whitmire (R)

State House of Reps. Dist. 4 — Davey Hiott (R)

State House of Reps. Dist. 5 — Neal Collins (R)

State House of Reps. Dist. 10 — Thomas Beach (R)

Local

Pickens County Council Dist. 1 — C. Claiborne Linvill (D) defeated Brad White (R) with 1,976 votes (54.44%) to White’s 1,638 (45.12%).

Pickens County Council Dist. 2 — Chris Lollis (R) (Unopposed).

School Trustee Dist. 2 — Randy Robinson (NP) (Unopposed).

School Trustee Dist. 4 — Brad Dover (NP) defeated Brian Swords 2,841 votes to 1,921.

School Trustee Dist. 6 — Karla Kelly (NP) (Unopposed).

School Trustee Dist. 7 — Amy Williams (NP) (Unopposed).

Liberty City Council at large — Chuck Powell (NP) won the seat with 54.27% of the votes over C. Allen Crandall (19.23%), Andrea Wagner (17.52%) and Cain Sisk (8.23%).

Liberty City Council Ward 2 — Lavant Padgett (NP) (Unopposed).

Clemson City Council (pick 3) — went to Lillian Boatwright (NP), John Fulmer and Alesia Smith.

Pickens County Advisory Questions 2 and 6 (Sunday alcohol sales and nonprofit alcohol permits) both passed.

For full statewide election results, visit www.scvotes.org.

