SENECA — Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center is gearing up for the season of giving and its 10th Festival of Trees display and voting contest with a canned food drive to support Oconee County feeding programs.

Now through Nov. 26, the public is encouraged to drop off 15-oz. canned goods at the World of Energy to support Duke Energy’s Pack the Pantry initiative – a month-long campaign aimed at highlighting food programs and feeding insecurities. The World of Energy will use the cans to build a canned good tree in time for the start of its annual Festival of Trees event. Four hundred cans are needed to complete the project.

The Festival of Trees display and voting contest begins Nov. 23 and continues through Jan. 6. The event is free and open to the public. Twenty five beautifully decorated trees will be on display in the World of Energy lobby – each tree is decorated by local businesses, civic organizations and nonprofit groups.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Duke Energy will donate a total of $10,000 to the entrants of the trees that receive the most votes. The entrants have each selected a local nonprofit that would receive the donation should they win.

Winning trees in 2022:

· First place: $3,500

· Second place: $2,500

· Third place: $1,500

· Fourth place: $1,000

· Best-themed tree to represent their organization: $750

· Most creative: $750