PICKENS — Pickens Elementary unveils the Memorial Hope Garden in remembrance of two students who passed away in recent years. Funded $50,000 from the Lowe’s Hometowns program the school received in July 2022, Pickens Elementary is now able to provide an outdoor learning environment for students and teachers alike.

In July, Pickens Elementary School was selected as one of 100 schools and organizations in the US to be awarded the Lowe’s Hometowns grant. The current hope garden was renamed the “Memorial Hope Garden” and includes a memorial to honor each child. This outdoor space features a covered pavilion and a greenhouse for students and teachers. This peaceful environment helps the students of Pickens Elementary by providing a hands-on learning environment, as well as providing a calming location for students with emotional and behavioral challenges.

“We are honored to receive this grant from the Lowe’s Hometowns program,” said Principal Donna Harden, “This memorial garden will provide a central location for our staff and students to play and learn in a wonderful, modern outdoor space.”

The Lowe’s Hometowns program began in 2021 to celebrate the Lowe’s centennial. With projects spanning 40 states and Washington D.C., Lowes has helped restore and revitalize spaces that serve as hubs and heartbeats of the community.

“We’re excited to continue improving hometowns across the country by building on our longstanding commitment to serving the communities where we live and work,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s Chairman, and CEO, “with support from our associates, neighbors, and partners, Lowe’s Hometowns will address urgent needs in communities, from revitalizing vibrant green spaces to supporting first responders and local heroes, as we strive to make hometowns better for all, including those in real need.”

The ribbon cutting for the garden will be held Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m.