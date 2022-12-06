UPSTATE — Anderson One would like to congratulate the winners of the Third Annual Anderson One Food Fight Against Hunger. Middle and High Schools in Anderson One competed to see who could collect the most non-perishable food items to donate to their community food bank. For the third time in the three-year history of the competition, Palmetto High School defeated Wren and Powdersville High Schools. Palmetto collected 3594 items. Wren totaled 1418 and Powdersville 821.

Palmetto High School packed up and delivered their donated food items to Faith Presbyterian Church in Williamston. Palmetto High librarian and food drive sponsor Joanna Watkins said, “We are thrilled to win the district food fight for the 3rd year in a row, and we are so excited to once again be partnering with the Faith Presbyterian food bank here in Williamston! The Mustang community is such an important part of who we are, and we are so grateful to be able to donate food that will ultimately go back to our community. Principal Robby Roach added, “I believe the fact that Palmetto High has won three consecutive years speaks volumes about the importance of serving others in this community.”

For a second year, Anderson One middle schools competed in the Food Fight Against Hunger, and for the second time Wren Middle outperformed Palmetto and Powdersville Middle Schools by a wide margin. Wren Middle students and faculty collected 4648 items. Powdersville Middle totaled 668 and Palmetto Middle 121. When asked about winning the Food Fight for a second straight year, Principal Jon Shoffstallsaid, “I’m so excited and encouraged to see our students and staff rally behind such a great cause. Our students really showed up to support the Piedmont Emergency Relief Center and our community during the Thanksgiving and Holiday seasons. Our students and staff deserve all of the credit for the generosity they showed during this food drive. To repeat as the ASD1 Food Fight Food Drive Champions and to retain the trophy is such a proud moment for our school as it speaks volumes of the continued generosity and unselfishness of our school community. We know with inflation that the need for food assistance has increased and I’m so thankful that the Wren Middle School community is able to help those in need. I am pleased to be announced the ‘winner’ this year and know that in doing so, our school was able to help so many!”

Anderson One Superintendent Robbie Binnicker said, “We are very proud of the efforts of our schools to help in the fight against hunger in their own communities. We congratulate the winners, Wren Middle and Palmetto High. However, we realize that the real winners are the food banks that serve our local communities. We are extremely proud that our six schools were able to donate 8242 food items during this holiday season.”