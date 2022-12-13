EASLEY — The Easley Lions Club held their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, December 3, at Applebees in Easley.

Despite the rainy weather, 243 people came by for a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee.

Our thanks go to the citizens of Pickens County for supporting the Easley Lions Club. Also, to Applebees Restaurant and The Sentinel-Progress for teaming up with us to help make this fundraiser a success.

The proceeds for this event will be used to help those in the community that cannot afford proper eye care.

Your continued support is, as always, appreciated.