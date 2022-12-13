EASLEY — A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.

The crash happened on Calhoun Memorial Highway under the South 5th Street Bridge around 8:45 a.m., according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said 54-year-old Steven Glenn Holscher, of Simpsonville, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The coroner’s office said Holscher was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Easley Police Department.

