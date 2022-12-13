EASLEY — Residents of Foothills Retirement Community in Easley were treated to a Christmas concert on Nov. 30 by the Greater Anderson New Horizon Band.

Musical selections by the 20-piece band included “Noel fantasy,” “Do you hear what I hear?” and “Santa baby” as well as traditional carols for an audience sing-along.

The New Horizon Band, co-directed by Donnie Brooks and Randy Young, is comprised of members 25-90 years of age, many retired folks who dusted off their instruments and once again experienced the joy of music-making in a band.

Members come from Seneca, Six Mile, Clemson, Belton, plus Hartwell and Lavonia, Ga., besides Anderson. New members are always welcome (no auditions.) Concerts are given at churches, retirement centers and nursing homes.

Rehearsals are held on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Anderson. For more information, contact Cathy Spragins at 864-508-4844 or email cathyspragins@bellsouth.net.