PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County celebrated National Wreaths Across America Day, December 17, at seven different cemeteries with over 400 volunteers laying over 1,000 Veterans Wreaths made by the Worcester Wreath Company of Columbia Falls, Maine.

Fort Prince George chapter Daughters of the American Revolution moderates seven ceremonies that include presentations of Ceremonial Remembrance Wreaths for the seven military branches of service and one for POW-MIA. The wreaths are presented by a veteran or civilian who is honored for their service to our country. Each presenter is given a special Central, Clemson and Easley Wreaths Across America Challenge Coin. The national anthem is sung, and the Pledge of Allegiance is led by children. Senator Tom Alexander, Central Mayor Andrew Beckner and Clemson Mayor ProTem Alesia Smith attended these ceremonies.

Pickens Chapel ceremony had Wren High School Navy JROTC color guard for the fourth year in a row. Southern Wesleyan University participates in this ceremony. Kathleen Gillespie, Fort Prince George Chapter DAR, is the new coordinator and moderator. Sarah Griffiths, Ft. Prince George Chapter DAR sang the national anthem. Local children led the Pledge of Allegiance. There are 24 Revolutionary War veterans resting at Pickens Chapel with a total of 44 veterans having wreaths laid on their graves. Wreath presenters were Army SGT Rashad Murray, Marine Corps LCpl Robert Pittman, Navy CMD Kevin Borden, Air Force Col Cindy Vernier, Coast Guard Auxiliary CMD Charlie Jeffery, Air Force SGT Maryann Fulop, Army Veteran Michael Morris, and Marine Corps SGT Kevin Harrison.

This is the second year Memory Gardens held a ceremony with the Liberty High School Army JROTC again being the color guard. Ann Warmuth, also of Fort Prince George DAR, was the moderator. Devon Broome began the ceremony with the playing of bagpipes. Members of local churches gave prayers for the fallen and those in active duty. Mickey Rickman sang the national anthem and Scout Troop 235 and 725 Clemson Fort Hill Presbyterian Church let the Pledge of Allegiance. Members of Cadette and Senior Troop 1443 explained the symbolism of the Veteran’s Wreath. The Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club supported the event for the first time. This year, three veteran couples presented the Ceremonial Wreaths: Dr Helen Johnsonwall and Dr Joseph Johnsonwall, MSGT Johanna Aleck and Tech SGT Marc Aleck, Cpt Kimberly Godfrey and SGT Charles Godfrey. SGT Roy Mabe, a veteran of the Korean War, presented the Army wreath and SGT 1st Class Billy Ray Kirkpatrick a member of Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club presented the remembrance wreath to honor the POW-MIA. Scoutmaster Doug Henry of Scout Troop 235 played TAPS. Deacon Robert Cannon gave the opening prayer and Sue Rickman gave the closing prayer.

Janie Collins, coordinator for Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central moderated again this year. This ceremony began with the “welcome home” ceremony for two Vietnam veterans who were wreath presenters. During this ceremony, US Army and Vietnam veteran Sergeant E5, Retired, Garland Edward Holt II and US Air Force, Retired, Senior Master Sergeant Jesse Cranford Jr received a 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War commemorative pin and were applauded by the audience. Other wreath presenters were US Army Spec 4 Curtis Peek, Army National Guard Private 1st Class Dominic Pell, US Navy LT Brian Cassell, US Air Force Major Retired and Senior Aerospace Science Instructor at Daniel High School Robert Childress, US Marines Corporal Nathan Ball, and US Air Force and Air National Guard retired Colonel Marshall Clark Collins. For the second year, Daniel High School Air Force JROTC was the color guard. Amy Gregory and her daughter sang the national anthem.

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church’s Wreaths Across America coordinator and Fort Prince George Chapter DAR Regent Carolyn Nations moderated. She is also the SC State DAR Chaplain. Wren NJROTC was the color guard. CMD US Navy Gayland Smallwood was the burglar. Wreath presenters were CMD Borden US Navy, Air Force Col Larry Floyd who also gave the closing prayer, Bob Osborn and Air Force Trent Berry and his great grandson who stood with him to present a wreath. Nations commented Berry was fulfilling the Wreaths Across America direction to teach our children the values of those who served and are serving. SGT Maryanne Phillips led the Pledge of Allegiance and Lisa Flanagan sang the national anthem.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Abel and Golden View Baptist Church held their ceremony. Shirley Greenlee, Linda Webb Debra Hamilton, and Twana Gordy, and Ann Warmuth were the moderators. Pastor Cedric Brockman and Pastor Zackery Johnson gave prayers. Claudia Brockman sang the national anthem. Children from the churches led the Pledge of Allegiance. Ceremonial Wreaths were presented by veterans and by family members of veterans: LtC Army Pastor Zackery Johnson, Marine Pvt 1st Class Joseph Lark, Staff SGT Danny Cannon, Sandra Johnson, Mr. D. Clinkscaie, Taquella Young, Marine LCpl Josh Cooper, and Felicia Earle.

On Sunday, smaller ceremonies were held at the White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery and at New Olive Grove Baptist Church with congregational members participating in the script reading and wreath laying.

If you would like to support these ceremonies for 2023, at this time if you purchase two wreaths for $30 at the website listed, the location will receive five wreaths due to a matching program that ends Jan. 17, 2023.

Pickens Chapel, Memory Gardens, Mt. Zion, Abel and Golden View, White Oak Springs and New Olive Grove go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0164

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/SC0226