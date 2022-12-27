EASLEY — Students in the Lander University’s William Preston Turner School of Nursing were recognized during the annual pinning ceremony, held on Dec. 13, in the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. An awards ceremony followed the pinning, and the evening ended with the lighting of symbolic lamps for each graduate.

“Today we celebrate nursing,” said Dr. Holisa Wharton, dean of the School of Nursing. “For the past few years, we have watched these students learn and grow. We’re now ready to watch them go forth into new chapters of their lives.”

“The nursing school pin is a significant event for graduates,” said Dr. Dori Dahlberg, assistant professor of nursing. “When worn, it’s a symbol of school of affiliation, as well as a distinctive mark of nursing excellence and service to others.”

Savannah Holliday, of Abbeville, received the Faculty Award of Excellence and the Nursing Leadership Award; Jada Miller, of North Charleston, received the Clinical Excellence Award; Cara Madden, of Easley, received the Professional Nursing Award; Kimberly Sizemore, of Travelers Rest, received the Professional Development Award; Micah Spickerman, of Mount Pleasant, received the Nursing Athletic Award; and Ebonee Simon, of Greenwood, received the Neuman Award.