CENTRAL — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision on Dec. 30.

Troopers said around 5 p.m., the driver of an SUV ran off the road on U.S. 123 near Eighteen Mile Road.

The vehicle struck an embankment and the driver, who was the only person in the SUV, died on the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Simon Landreth, of Easley.

The crash is being investigated by SCHP.