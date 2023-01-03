UPSTATE — The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted accredited status to the AnMed Cancer Center in Anderson.

To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that address a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.

As a NAPBC-accredited center, AnMed is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care resulting in high-quality care for patients with breast disease. Patients can be confident that their breast care team includes health care professionals from a variety of disciplines who are committed to working together to provide the best care available through their entire course of treatment. Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatment options, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psychosocial support, rehabilitation services, and survivorship care.

“If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with breast disease, you will have many important decisions to make. However, there is one thing you will not have to worry about—where to find the best possible treatment. That’s because the best breast care is available right here at this NAPBC accredited breast center,” said Rhonda Ballew, oncology research manager at the AnMed Cancer Center.

“As one of only three NAPBC accredited breast centers in the Upstate, we are thrilled to have earned such a prestigious designation. Our team has worked diligently over the past few years in preparation for this accreditation. We are extremely proud to have this breast center accreditation highlighting our commitment to providing exceptional patient care and quality excellence for our deserving community,” said Samantha Carter, assistant vice president of oncology services.

Accreditation by the NAPBC is granted only to those programs that are committed to providing the best possible care to patients with breast cancer. The NAPBC provides the structure and resources develop and operate a high-quality breast center and accredited program. Patients receiving care at this NAPBC-accredited center have access to:

· comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services

· a multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options

· information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options

About the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers represents a consortium of national, professional organizations dedicated to the quality of care of patients with diseases of the breast. Its board membership includes professionals from more than 20 national organizations that represent the full spectrum of breast care.