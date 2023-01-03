CENTRAL — On December 9, Southern Wesleyan University celebrated both on campus and online graduates at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the main campus in Central. The ceremony honored all fall 2022 graduates.

In addition to the graduates receiving their degrees, Rev. Heath Mullikin, director of alumni relations, presented each graduate with a SWU coin and Rev. Ken Dill, associate vice president for spiritual life and university chaplain, presented them with a towel embroidered with the university seal – a symbol of servant leadership.

The following active duty service members or military veterans were honored with red, white, and blue tassels and were specially recognized during the ceremonies:

Malecha Cousar

Kelsey Henderson

Michael Mavis

Anthony Reno

Daffney Steverson

Corey Shirley

Southern Wesleyan also celebrated the first class of graduates from the D. Clifton Wood Master of Science in Counseling Psychology. Dr. Steven Hayduk, Chair of Benson School of Business and Social Sciences , says, “We are excited to offer the D. Clifton Wood Master of Science in Counseling Psychology program, as part of our efforts to contribute to and strengthen our community, especially in the much-needed area of mental health services.”

The graduation speaker was Dr. Elizabeth Childs Drury, Southern Wesleyan University alumnus. Dr. Drury graduated from SWU in 1993 with a BA in English, completed an MA in Linguistics from the University of South Carolina, and earned a Ph.D. in Intercultural Education from Biola University. Called to help the church do intercultural ministry better, she has lived in four countries, has served as a missionary and as a missions executive, and founded Vibrancy Intercultural to help others succeed, both in diverse local contexts and abroad. An ordained Wesleyan minister, she has also served since 1996 through church ministry, speaking, preaching, writing, and more. She currently serves Wesley Seminary and SWU through course creation, teaching, and intercultural subject matter expertise, and she chairs a board overseeing ministerial credentialing and development. She and her husband, Scott, have been married for 30 years this month, have four sons, and have loved serving the SWU community since 2018.

The ceremony included the university brass ensemble performing the prelude for the ceremony, Mr. Devon Broome led the graduates in the processional playing the bagpipes, and Lori Shelton, professor of music, performed the prelude and processional. Dr. Mildred Williams gave the invocation; while Dr. Don Campbell led the guests in the hymn Joy to the World. The University Singers He Leadeth Me, arranged by The Martins and Amen, arranged by David Wise. Cameron Spear read scripture, Rev. Ken Dill, led the litany of servanthood. Dr. William Barker conferred degrees and then Dr. Michael Tapper prayed over the students and gave the benediction.

Associate of Arts

General Studies

Tia Brinson

Steven Edgemon

Jessica Lowe

Nicolata McKenzie

Lesley Rollins

Henry Turner

Bachelor of Arts

History

Benjamin Arnold

Music

Joshua Amerson

Music Education

Vivian Ewart

Emily Redding

Religion

Cameron Spear

Bachelor of Science

Biology

Michele Beugre

Business Administration

Melissa Aderhold

Jennifer Arenas

Lauren Avant

Ainsley Avant Stanley

Matthew Barnes

Malecha Cousar

Emily DeShields

Hunter Diamond

Clairessa Dinkins

Brittney Gilliam

Matthew Harper

Madison Hartgrove

Kelsey Henderson

Sarvesh Maria

Michael Mavis

Stephen McLean

Amanda Murphy

Jamille Reid

Anthony Reno

Lisa Rouby

Shawn Simms

Daffney Steverson

Brianna Thompson

Letitia Williams

Tammie Wilson

Alexa Yoder

Criminal Justice

Zachary Hurst

Brooklyn Scott

Daniel Standifer

Early Childhood and Family Studies

Hadley Adkins

Nakeisha Brown

Sherri Bush

Chelsey Dial

Christina Dixon

Tonia Ford

Katrina Gray

Latrece Greene

Sarah Hood

Alicia Howard

Amanda Hull

Demerital McNeil

Kerri Middleton

Melissa Pendergrass

Lydia Scroggs

Kayla Stone

Early Childhood Education

Mary Gibson

Maria Ramos

Claire Sherman

Elementary Education

Keisha Chesney Holcombe

Environmental Studies

Noah Dilday

Exercise Science

Jordan Base

Darion Elmore

Forensic Science

Destiny Gurley

Human Services

Tabitha Dies

Savanna Dyer

Coyica Hearn

Denise Henderson Vazquez

Horaceon Robinson

Jessica Surrett

Casandra Williams

Nursing

Michele Gainey

Pre-Medicine/Dentistry

Eddie Moss

Psychology

Michaela Addessi

Recreation and Sport Management

Nicholas Howell

Caroline Lamb

Aubrey Lewis

Santavia Macomson

Faith Ray

Hayleigh Von Ins

Social Science

Glorianna Howe

Master of Business Administration

Business Administration

Alexa Bombich

Holly Brown

Nicole Brown

John Gallagher

Jeanette Ginsberg

Jose Rangel

Tyndell Wimphrie

Master of Education

Administration and Supervision

Sean Cameron

Lauren Corn

Jennifer Dixon

Michael Gianni

Taylor Hallberg

Robert Hendricks

Ashley Hinch

Marion Pond

Brandy Smith

Sarah Spivey

Whitney Umbarger

Adriana Walker

Classroom Leadership

Garrett Morgan

e-Learning and Instructional Design

Charity Brooks

Timothy Enoch

Ashley Holbird

Richard Smith

Master of Science

Counseling Psychology

Kayla Achenbach

Josie Edwards

Master of Science

Management and Leadership

Cortney Gooch

Robert Marsh

Stacie Mazell

Lindsey-Denee Schneider

Corey Shirley

Doctor of Education

Curriculum and Assessment

Jessica Brammer-Owens

Amy Flagler

Amanda Foster

Maury Good

Mary Locke

Shasta Looper

Robert Lyles

Ullanda McCoy

Tresa Milligan Hart

Melissa Powers

Ashley Weaver

Stephanie Williams

Robert Wilson