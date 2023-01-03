CENTRAL — On December 9, Southern Wesleyan University celebrated both on campus and online graduates at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the main campus in Central. The ceremony honored all fall 2022 graduates.
In addition to the graduates receiving their degrees, Rev. Heath Mullikin, director of alumni relations, presented each graduate with a SWU coin and Rev. Ken Dill, associate vice president for spiritual life and university chaplain, presented them with a towel embroidered with the university seal – a symbol of servant leadership.
The following active duty service members or military veterans were honored with red, white, and blue tassels and were specially recognized during the ceremonies:
Malecha Cousar
Kelsey Henderson
Michael Mavis
Anthony Reno
Daffney Steverson
Corey Shirley
Southern Wesleyan also celebrated the first class of graduates from the D. Clifton Wood Master of Science in Counseling Psychology. Dr. Steven Hayduk, Chair of Benson School of Business and Social Sciences , says, “We are excited to offer the D. Clifton Wood Master of Science in Counseling Psychology program, as part of our efforts to contribute to and strengthen our community, especially in the much-needed area of mental health services.”
The graduation speaker was Dr. Elizabeth Childs Drury, Southern Wesleyan University alumnus. Dr. Drury graduated from SWU in 1993 with a BA in English, completed an MA in Linguistics from the University of South Carolina, and earned a Ph.D. in Intercultural Education from Biola University. Called to help the church do intercultural ministry better, she has lived in four countries, has served as a missionary and as a missions executive, and founded Vibrancy Intercultural to help others succeed, both in diverse local contexts and abroad. An ordained Wesleyan minister, she has also served since 1996 through church ministry, speaking, preaching, writing, and more. She currently serves Wesley Seminary and SWU through course creation, teaching, and intercultural subject matter expertise, and she chairs a board overseeing ministerial credentialing and development. She and her husband, Scott, have been married for 30 years this month, have four sons, and have loved serving the SWU community since 2018.
The ceremony included the university brass ensemble performing the prelude for the ceremony, Mr. Devon Broome led the graduates in the processional playing the bagpipes, and Lori Shelton, professor of music, performed the prelude and processional. Dr. Mildred Williams gave the invocation; while Dr. Don Campbell led the guests in the hymn Joy to the World. The University Singers He Leadeth Me, arranged by The Martins and Amen, arranged by David Wise. Cameron Spear read scripture, Rev. Ken Dill, led the litany of servanthood. Dr. William Barker conferred degrees and then Dr. Michael Tapper prayed over the students and gave the benediction.
Associate of Arts
General Studies
Tia Brinson
Steven Edgemon
Jessica Lowe
Nicolata McKenzie
Lesley Rollins
Henry Turner
Bachelor of Arts
History
Benjamin Arnold
Music
Joshua Amerson
Music Education
Vivian Ewart
Emily Redding
Religion
Cameron Spear
Bachelor of Science
Biology
Michele Beugre
Business Administration
Melissa Aderhold
Jennifer Arenas
Lauren Avant
Ainsley Avant Stanley
Matthew Barnes
Malecha Cousar
Emily DeShields
Hunter Diamond
Clairessa Dinkins
Brittney Gilliam
Matthew Harper
Madison Hartgrove
Kelsey Henderson
Sarvesh Maria
Michael Mavis
Stephen McLean
Amanda Murphy
Jamille Reid
Anthony Reno
Lisa Rouby
Shawn Simms
Daffney Steverson
Brianna Thompson
Letitia Williams
Tammie Wilson
Alexa Yoder
Criminal Justice
Zachary Hurst
Brooklyn Scott
Daniel Standifer
Early Childhood and Family Studies
Hadley Adkins
Nakeisha Brown
Sherri Bush
Chelsey Dial
Christina Dixon
Tonia Ford
Katrina Gray
Latrece Greene
Sarah Hood
Alicia Howard
Amanda Hull
Demerital McNeil
Kerri Middleton
Melissa Pendergrass
Lydia Scroggs
Kayla Stone
Early Childhood Education
Mary Gibson
Maria Ramos
Claire Sherman
Elementary Education
Keisha Chesney Holcombe
Environmental Studies
Noah Dilday
Exercise Science
Jordan Base
Darion Elmore
Forensic Science
Destiny Gurley
Human Services
Tabitha Dies
Savanna Dyer
Coyica Hearn
Denise Henderson Vazquez
Horaceon Robinson
Jessica Surrett
Casandra Williams
Nursing
Michele Gainey
Pre-Medicine/Dentistry
Eddie Moss
Psychology
Michaela Addessi
Recreation and Sport Management
Nicholas Howell
Caroline Lamb
Aubrey Lewis
Santavia Macomson
Faith Ray
Hayleigh Von Ins
Social Science
Glorianna Howe
Master of Business Administration
Business Administration
Alexa Bombich
Holly Brown
Nicole Brown
John Gallagher
Jeanette Ginsberg
Jose Rangel
Tyndell Wimphrie
Master of Education
Administration and Supervision
Sean Cameron
Lauren Corn
Jennifer Dixon
Michael Gianni
Taylor Hallberg
Robert Hendricks
Ashley Hinch
Marion Pond
Brandy Smith
Sarah Spivey
Whitney Umbarger
Adriana Walker
Classroom Leadership
Garrett Morgan
e-Learning and Instructional Design
Charity Brooks
Timothy Enoch
Ashley Holbird
Richard Smith
Master of Science
Counseling Psychology
Kayla Achenbach
Josie Edwards
Master of Science
Management and Leadership
Cortney Gooch
Robert Marsh
Stacie Mazell
Lindsey-Denee Schneider
Corey Shirley
Doctor of Education
Curriculum and Assessment
Jessica Brammer-Owens
Amy Flagler
Amanda Foster
Maury Good
Mary Locke
Shasta Looper
Robert Lyles
Ullanda McCoy
Tresa Milligan Hart
Melissa Powers
Ashley Weaver
Stephanie Williams
Robert Wilson