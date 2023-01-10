PICKENS COUNTY — Recreational opportunities for students continue to take on a new and improved look at Clemson University.

As the 2023 Spring semester gets under way, students visiting the expanded main campus footprint may notice a few upgrades to the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Complex. Construction of two additional fields began late in the Fall term and both projects are on track to be completed over the course of this semester.

“Both fields are in line to be ready this Spring,” says Chris Cox, associate director of sport programs for Campus Recreation. As part of his role, Cox oversees field schedules and maintenance of the Snow Complex.

The facility entrance was improved in the Fall to include a welcome gate, roundabout and signage. The complex was formally dedicated on Family Weekend in September and construction for the Davidson Family Field and Reed Family Field began soon after.

The Reed Family Field will be home to intramural softball, historically one of Clemson’s most popular recreational sports among students. It will also be set up to serve as a host facility for National Club Softball Association (NCSA) affiliated events.

“With Reed, the turf is down, concrete slabs have been poured for dugouts and fencing posts have been constructed,” Cox says. “The field dimensions are in alignment with the fast-pitch governing body (NCSA) to be able to host events. The base lengths, pitchers’ circle and bullpens are all built to specification. We made the field a little longer to be able to adjust as needed for slow-pitch competition. We’re really close (to finishing).”

Cox envisions Davidson Family Field as a multi-purpose site capable of hosting smaller sports and tournaments — such as 3-on-3 soccer or spike ball — or serving as warm-up space for club sports during competition weekends.

“It’s a higher quality field for general recreational use than what we currently have on the Lower Intramural Fields,” he says. “It will be a space allowing more students and user groups to discover the Snow Complex and opens up a wide inventory of activity.”

As Clemson students return for the Spring term, interest is piquing. Intramural sports participation rates have returned to pre-pandemic numbers. Last semester, more than 3,000 unique students representing 420 teams took part in intramural sports. The additions of Davidson and Reed fields to the Snow Complex will only enhance Clemson’s offerings.

“We know these fields will create a ton of interest and drive additional awareness of Snow,” Cox says. “It will help the property expand and increase activity. We’re excited for it.”