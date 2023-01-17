Courtesy of DHEC
DACUSVILLE — Twenty South Carolina schools — including Dacusville Middle School — were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced.
“Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education and action in South Carolina’s classrooms, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Teachers apply for grant funding by outlining their educational project that focuses on pollution or waste reduction, water or energy efficiency, or preservation of natural areas. The grant program is sponsored by DHEC, Dominion Energy, and Sylvamo, with assistance from the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina.
“We’re excited to award grants to such a large number of schools this year,” said Amanda Ley, DHEC’s coordinator for the Champions of the Environment program. “This is the largest number of projects we’ve awarded in the program’s history.” Ten schools won $2,500, four schools won $2,000, and six schools were awarded $1,000.
This year’s projects include gardens, habitat restoration projects, litter prevention, citizen science, waste management, and alternate energy sources. The 2022-23 Champions of the Environment winners are:
$2,500 winners
Ashley Hall School, Charleston County
Beechwood Middle School, Lexington County
Coastal Montessori Charter School, Georgetown County
Dacusville Middle School, Pickens County
Glenforest School, Lexington County
Liberty STEAM Charter School, Sumter County
Mid Carolina High School, Newberry County
Richland Two Institute of Innovation, Richland County
Trident Academy, Charleston County
Waccamaw High School, Georgetown County
$2,000 winners
Brookdale Elementary School , Orangeburg County
Lugoff Elgin High School, Kershaw County
Palmetto High School, Anderson County
Plain Elementary School, Greenville County
$1,000 winners
Darlington Middle School, Darlington County
Greer Middle College Charter High School, Greenville County
Leaphart Elementary STEAM Magnet, Lexington County
Mitchell Road Elementary, Greenville County
Swansea High Freshman Academy, Lexington County
Wellford Academy of Science and Technology, Spartanburg County
For more information, including descriptions of each winning project, visit www.scdhec.gov/champions.