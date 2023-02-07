CLEMSON — The owner of a popular restuarant in Clemson has died in a fire at his home last Friday.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died at his home on Pendleton Road.

The fire started a little after 7:15 p.m. and remains under investigation, according to officials.

Hunter, known as “Ted” or “Teddy,” was the owner of Mac’s Drive In on Pendleton Road in Clemson.

A voice message at the restaurant from Hunter’s son said the restaurant will be closed “for a time” due to his father’s death.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.