UPSTATE — The Blue Ridge Orchid Society (BROS) will exhibit beautiful and unusual tropical orchids of all shapes and sizes at its free annual show Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18.

The three-day event will be at Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center in Seneca.

BROS members will have a large display of orchids for viewing. Additionally, daily at 11 a.m., BROS member Julie Voss will present “The Wonder of Orchids: How to Select and Care for Your Little Piece of Heaven.”

Society members will be available to answer questions, provide demonstrations and more; visitors also will have the opportunity to join the orchid society at a show discount.

Throughout the orchid show, there will be orchids for purchase from two local upstate growers. Mark Reinke, of Marble Branch Farms in Walhalla, is an internationally recognized orchid hybridizer, producing unique and charming orchids. Trace Elliot, of Last Chance Orchids in Greenville, is a promising new grower and orchid rehabilitator. Both vendors will bring unique orchids for purchase and provide the knowledge to be successful in caring for orchids at home.

The show is open to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18.

Contact 864-873-4600 or visit duke-energy.com/WorldOfEnergy for more information.