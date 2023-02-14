PICKENS — It has been cold, and bleak outside, so why not heat things up this weekend? Bring your special someone and enjoy a great day of music and memories on Saturday, Feb. 18 as the Hagood Mill presents “Deep Winter Blues.” The site is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Upcountry South Carolina is a historical Mecca for the Blues. Throughout the 1920s and 1930s the streets of Laurens County, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson reverberated with the music of bluesmen/street- preachers as they were strolling with their tin cups extended. Many of these musicians became famous on the streets of New York City in the folk revival of the 50s and 60s. It is this tradition that is celebrated each February at the Hagood Mill Historic Site.

The Hagood Mill is proud to present this year’s headliner – Wanda Johnson. A natural-born singer who was brought up singing in church, Wanda Johnson’s voice has been compared to the likes of Mahalia Jackson and Etta James. Known for her sultry voice and clever songwriting, Wanda has taken her music to many well-known festivals, including the Chicago Blues Festival (Illinois-USA), Poconos Blues Festival (Pennsylvania-USA), Cognac Blues Festival (France) and the Eutin Blues Fest (Germany). Her original songs have been used in independent films, television shows, and in commercial ads. Hagood Mill Historic Site is proud to have Wanda Johnson perform at this year’s Deep Winter Blues, accompanied by Tico Manley on Lead Guitar from Seneca, SC, and from Greenville, SC, Joe Jones on Bass Guitar, and Tez Sherard on Drums.

This year’s lineup also features Freddie Vanderford, Steve McGaha, Kym MacKinnon, and Jason Wayne Norris. Both Freddie Vanderford and Steve McGaha are Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award winning bluesmen. Freddie is a Piedmont Blues harmonica master and Steve is a traditional musician who can play a variety of instruments. Jason Wayne Norris is a SC native raised to appreciate all music but honors a deep connection with the blues. Musical performances run from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hear the old music that made upstate South Carolina a famous “roots environment” for the Piedmont Blues … some tunes primitive in nature and others coming from the sweet soul of the South Carolina bluesmen of long ago.

There will be lots of other things to see on February 18 as Hagood Mill hosts a variety of folklife and traditional-arts demonstrations. The Mill will be running, and the grits will be grinding. Living history demonstrators will be set up at various locations around the site. Visitors are welcome to ask our artists and demonstrators questions to learn more about their particular skills or area of interest, and don’t forget to bring a little extra spending money so you can purchase a traditional arts treasure of your own.

There will be an artisan market with a cherry-picked selection of local and regional artisans, so don’t forget to bring your special Valentine to this event to shop for unique, handcrafted gifts. There will be kids’ activities as well!

The Heritage Pavilion is enclosed with tarps to keep the wind out and the event space will be heated with propane heaters. As always, we encourage visitors to bring their own chairs and don’t forget to bundle up if it’s cold outside.

The centerpiece of the Hagood Mill Historic Site is the water-powered 1845 gristmill. It is one of the finest examples of nineteenth-century technology in the Upcountry and operates just as it has for the last century and a half. The mill will be running throughout the day. In the old mill, fresh stone-ground cornmeal, grits, and wheat flour will be available. In addition, rye flour, Basmati rice flour, oat flour, oatmeal, popping cornmeal and grits, organic yellow cornmeal and grits, and buckwheat flour are produced and may be available. Hagood Mill cookbooks and a variety of other mill-related items are also available in the Mill Mercantile.

There promises to be lots to do and lots of fun! Admission is $5 per person and children 9 and under are free. There is no parking fee. Admission includes entrance to the Hagood Mill Historic Site, including the Heritage Pavilion and the South Carolina Petroglyph Site. All proceeds from admission help offset the costs at Hagood Mill.

Simpell Sammie’s Food Truck will be onsite serving a variety of yummy subs and sandwiches.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. year-round. The Mill operates, rain or shine, on the third Saturday of every month.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site, the South Carolina Petroglyph Site and the Heritage Pavilion are located 3 miles north of Main Street Pickens off Highway 178 W or 5 ½ miles south of Cherokee Foothills Scenic Hwy 11 just off Highway 178 E at 138 Hagood Mill Road.

For additional information regarding the performance schedule please contact Hagood Mill at 864-898-2936, visit us on Facebook @HagoodMillFoundation, or go to www.HagoodMillHistoricSite.com