EASLEY — The Easley Post Office on Pendleton Street will be renamed during a dedication ceremony on Feb.22 to honor Private First Class Barrett Lyle Austin, United States Army.

According to records, Austin was born in Easley, S.C., on November 10, 1992. He was a 2011 graduate of Pickens High school and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. In December of 2011, he enlisted and was sworn in at Fort Jackson, S.C.

In August 2012, PFC Austin graduated basic training and advanced infantry training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for Combat Engineer. He was immediately stationed to Fort Stewart, Georgia then in March of 2013 deployed to Afghanistan.

Shortly after winning his stripes as a private first class, Barrett was driving an armored truck on patrol in Wardak Province, Afghanistan south of Kabul when insurgents attacked. A bomb exploded and he suffered massive head and chest trauma. Posthumously, he was awarded a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Palmetto State Hero award and the SC Governor’s Award for Extraordinary Sacrifice and Heroism.

PFC Barrett Lyle Austin, 20, of Easley, S.C., died April 21, 2013, in Landstuhl, Germany, of injuries sustained while serving in Afghanistan, April 17, 2013. He was assigned to the 4th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in Fort Stewart, Ga.

Austin was an avid sportsman and loved to spend his spare time hunting and working on his car. His last act as a soldier exemplified his concern for the well-being of others. Barrett was a testament to those characteristics we should all strive for; honesty, selflessness, caring for others, love of community and a commitment to the fullness of life.

A dedication ceremony is set to be held Wednesday with speakers including the family and friends of PFC Austin, Easley Mayor Butch Womack, Rock Springs Baptist Church Pastor David Gallamore and U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, who sponsored the bill to rename the post office.

