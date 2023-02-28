New leaders for Dacusville Middle, D.W. Daniel High, Clemson and Hagood Elem.

PICKENS COUNTY — Students and families at five School District of Pickens County Schools (SDPC) will be welcomed by a new principal when the 2023-24 school year begins August 1.

At the February 27th Board Meeting, new instructional leaders were named at Clemson Elementary, Dacusville Middle, Hagood Elementary, D.W. Daniel High, and Dacusville Middle. The fifth principal position, at Pickens Elementary, following the retirement announcement of current principal Donna Harden, will be named in March.

“The success of a school depends on the effectiveness of the school leader. Our principals are responsible for building a strong culture and articulating a shared vision for engaging and empowering our students,” said SDPC Superintendent Danny Merck. “I look forward to seeing the impact these leaders will make in their classrooms, schools, and communities.”

Jessica Hendricks will be the next principal of Hagood Elementary School. This follows the departure of current principal, Dr. Paula Alexander, as Alexander was previously announced as the Executive Director of Elementary Education at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“We are extremely confident in our selection of Mrs. Hendricks as the new Hagood Elementary School principal,” said Merck. “As a successful assistant principal at Crosswell Elementary and also at Pickens Elementary, Mrs. Hendricks’ has shown great leadership. She is committed to providing high quality instruction for all students and values the support of parents as important partners in student learning.”

Hendricks is currently the assistant principal of Pickens Elementary School, where she has served during the 2022-23 school year. Prior to this, Hendricks was assistant principal at Crosswell Elementary School from 2015-2022. Before becoming an assistant principal, Hendricks taught at Pickens Elementary and Dacusville Elementary. Hendricks also coached basketball at Dacusville Middle and Pickens High. She earned a B.S. in Early Childhood and Elementary Education from Anderson University. In 2015, she obtained her Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from Anderson University.

“I am overjoyed and honored to have been selected to serve as Hagood Elementary School’s principal.” said Hendricks. “I look forward to positively impacting students’ lives through a culture of excellence in a community I love. Together, we will develop the whole child to successfully start their educational journey and prepare them for their future endeavors.“

Hendricks, her husband Tyler, and their two children (Beasley and Boone) currently live in Easley.

Nate Roper was named the next principal of Dacusville Middle School following the departure of current principal, Wanda Tharpe, as Tharpe was previously announced as the Executive Director of Secondary Education at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Mr. Nate Roper as the new principal of Dacusville Middle School,” said Merck. “Throughout this process it was clear that Mr. Roper possesses the personality, middle school and high school administrative experience, and curriculum expertise that makes him the ideal candidate for this leadership position.”

Roper is currently the assistant principal of Easley High School, where he has served during the 2022-23 school year. Prior to this, Roper was an assistant principal and associate principal at Gettys Middle School from 2016-2022. Before moving into administration, Roper was a Business Education teacher at Easley High School. Roper also brings experience outside of public education as he served in management in multiple roles in the manufacturing industry. He earned a B.S. in Management with International Emphasis from Clemson University. In 2014, he obtained his Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the students, faculty and staff, and community of Dacusville,” said Roper. “Dacusville Middle School is a special place where excellence is the standard. I look forward to working alongside our faculty, staff, and community to guide our students through a wonderful and rich middle school experience that prepares them for success at Pickens High School and in life. My prayer is that we continue to strive for excellence while embodying the “Dacusville Difference” in all we do.”

Roper is married to his wife Heather who is a fellow educator in the School District of Pickens County. Nate and Heather have two children, Ella (13) and Truett (8).

Adam E. Russell will become the next principal of D.W. Daniel High School beginning July 1, 2023. This follows as current interim principal, Gary Culler, is slated to complete his interim service at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“We are excited to announce that Adam Russell will be the next principal of D.W. Daniel High School,” said Merck. “Mr. Russell has a great deal of experience at the high school level as a teacher and administrator. He has done a tremendous job as assistant principal at Easley High this year and at White Knoll High School prior to moving to Pickens County.”

Russell is currently an assistant principal of Easley High School, where he has served during the 2022-23 school year. Prior to this, Russell served in multiple administrative roles including principal in residence and assistant principal at White Knoll High School in Lexington County School District One from 2012-2022. Before moving into administration, Russell was a Social Studies teacher at Midlands Middle College and Camden High School. Russell also coached varsity soccer at Camden High School. He earned a B.A. in Secondary Education with a History and Geography concentration from Clemson University. In 2011, he obtained his Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina.

“I am honored to be making a commitment to the Daniel High School Community as the new principal,” said Russell. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the faculty, staff, and community to build a culture that engages our students to pursue excellence and their opportunities in life. Together, we will empower our students to own their learning and build #OneDaniel.”

Russell, his wife Mary Beth, and their three daughters Emily (13), Haddie (10) and Mary Kate (7) currently live in Clemson.

David Thompson will become the next principal of Clemson Elementary School. This follows the departure of current principal, Michelle Craddock, as Craddock was previously announced as the Executive Director of Human Resources at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“We received a tremendous amount of interest when we posted this position and David distinguished himself with his experience, energy, and vision for the elementary school. There’s not a doubt in my mind that he’ll be a great addition to the Clemson community,” said Merck. “His collaborative approach along with his emphasis on putting students first were key factors into his being hired for this important role. Our team is excited to welcome him to the District.”

Thompson is currently the principal of Fair-Oak Elementary School, in Oconee County, where he has served since 2017. Prior to this, Thompson was assistant principal at Blue Ridge Elementary School from 2014-2017. Before moving into administration, Thompson was a Physical Education teacher at Spearman Elementary and Townville Elementary. Thompson also served as an assistant varsity baseball coach at Wren High School from 2005-2014. He earned a B.S. in Physical Education from the University of South Carolina-Spartanburg. In 2013, he obtained his Master of Arts in Supervision and Administration from Anderson University.

“I am extremely grateful to the school board, Dr. Merck, and the leadership of The School District of Pickens County. I am humbled and blessed that they have entrusted me to be the next principal of Clemson Elementary,” said Thompson. “Today is a very special day for my family and I. I am extremely excited to work with our students, faculty, staff, and community to continue to make Clemson Elementary an outstanding school ‘where every day is a great day to learn.’ I look forward to working closely with my new Clemson Elementary School family to help make a difference in our community.”

Thompson, his wife Krista, and their two boys Pearce (13) and Kal (7) currently reside in Easley.

These leaders will begin their new positions at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year (they begin on July 1).

