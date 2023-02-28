SOUTH CAROLINA — The National Audubon Society recently announced it has hired Rebecca Haynes to serve as vice president and executive director of its South Carolina office. Haynes, who was selected from a broad field of candidates following a national search, will begin her new role on March 13.

“I’ve committed my career to protecting South Carolina’s communities, natural resources, and wildlife; and I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this work as the executive director of Audubon South Carolina,” shared Haynes. “I’ve worked alongside the team there for many years, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to amplify and build upon their efforts. We’re going to do great things together to protect birds and the places that they need, and we all need, to thrive in the Palmetto State.”

Haynes will join the state’s leading bird conservation nonprofit after a near-decade with Conservation Voters of South Carolina, where she most recently served as deputy director. In addition to overseeing strategic programming, communications, and government relations, she was also instrumental in doubling the size of the organization and tripling its operating budget during her tenure.

“Rebecca brings a deep understanding of the conservation, political, and policy landscape in South Carolina and an impressive track record of success in the state,” said Amy Sobel, National Audubon Society’s senior vice president of flyways. “I am excited to welcome her to Audubon, where she will lead an outstanding team in implementing an ambitious national vision for protecting birds and the places they need to thrive in South Carolina, and across the Atlantic flyway.”

For the last decade, Haynes has also played a pivotal role in the development and success of the South Carolina Conservation Coalition, a formal dues-paying coalition comprising over 40 environmental organizations from across the state.

“I couldn’t think of a better choice to serve as Audubon South Carolina’s next leader,” said Angelina Ricci Eisenhauer, who serves as interim executive director of the organization. “Rebecca is whip smart, has tremendous knowledge about the issues that matter to our organization, and enjoys great respect at both the State House and among the conservation community. She will be a tremendous asset to the flock.”

Haynes spent her early career as a watershed manager at South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control and later as an associate director of Southeast Conservation for American Rivers. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with certificate in Environmental Ethics and a Master of Science degree in Conservation Ecology and Sustainable Development.

Audubon South Carolina protects birds and the places they need, right here in South Carolina. They’re the state office of the National Audubon Society, which has more than one million members and a century-long track record of success. In South Carolina, the society represents nearly 30,000 Audubon members and supporters, eight Audubon chapters and bird club partners, two Audubon nature centers and more than 30,000 acres of land.