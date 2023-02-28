EASLEY — The Pickens County Library System’s 13th Annual Poetry Contest Starts March 1.

Enter your original poem between March 1 and March 31 The contest is open to poets of all ages. A winner will be selected from each category: Youth (11 & under), Teens (12-18), and Adults (19 and up).

A winner from each age category will receive a $100 cash prize and will have the opportunity to read their poem at an open mic event in April to celebrate National Poetry Month. To qualify for prizes, all entries must follow contest guidelines and complete contact information must be submitted.

To submit your original poem you may drop it off at any library location, email it to maryb@pcls.fyi or mail it to Pickens County Library System Poetry Contest, 304 Biltmore Road, Easley, S.C., 29640.

Visit pcls.fyi for more information and complete contest guidelines.