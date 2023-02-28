From left: Harriet Nash, Honorary Past Regent, Carolyn Nations, Regent, Kathy Galofski, Anne Kilpatrick District l Director, Joyce Hansel, Barbara Malone, and our guide for the tour, Willie Charles, and Ann Warmuth Service to Veterans Chair.

PICKENS COUNTY — Members of Fort Prince George Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution loaded up six baskets with gifts during their February chapter meeting and then surprised the residents of Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home with a Valentines for Veterans Celebration.

The over 800 gifts included an assortment of Little Debbie Cakes, Reese’s Peanut butter hearts, lap blankets, Valentine cards, and special goodie bags for female residents.

We were able to visit with the veterans for the first time since 2019. They shared their stories and welcomed us back for future visits. Then it was off to Clemson to honor the veterans in the Everlan and Dominion Senior Living complex. Several of those veterans remembered us from the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony last year.

If you would like to join us in honoring Veterans or learn more about our Chapter, please send us an email: FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.