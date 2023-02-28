PICKENS COUNTY — Four students from the South Carolina Honors College have each earned a $1,000 cash prize in the Pay it Forward competition sponsored by South Carolina’s electric cooperatives. The competition aims to find solutions to pressing social and economic problems in the state’s rural areas.

The winning students, Thrisha Mote, Anusha Ghosh, Jiya Desai and Aastha Arora, presented an innovative solution to period poverty, which affects an estimated 500 million people worldwide. Period poverty is a lack of access to menstrual products, education, hygiene facilities, waste management, or a combination of these, which can prevent individuals from fully participating in daily life.

The students received guidance from Dr. Lucy Annang Ingram, associate professor for health promotion, education, and behavior at the Arnold School of Public Health. Ingram’s research interests are in sexual and reproductive health, most often examining racial and ethnic health inequities with the goal of improving health for all.

The winning students proposed the creation of a community-based nonprofit organization that would provide menstrual products, education and hygiene facilities to people experiencing period poverty in rural areas of the state. The organization would focus on creating partnerships with local businesses, community organizations and government entities to increase access to menstrual products and ensure that everyone has the necessary resources to manage their periods with dignity.

“We’ve seen some really creative and thought-provoking ideas from the students in this year’s competition,” said Mike Couick, president and CEO of The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina. “By highlighting these solutions to rural problems, we hope to inspire the students to take the next step and put their plans into action.”

The students will now compete with winning teams from the Honors Colleges at Clemson University and South Carolina State University for the grand prize of $5,000, which will be announced by March 3.