CENTRAL — The Town of Central came out to honor and bid him farewell to Specialist Jacob Eric Bright, U.S. Army National Guard, 22, of Central, on Feb. 28.

It started with phone calls on Feb. 26 from Celeste Elliot, a Central resident and Sergeant First-Class Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge for the 2-263d Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Jacob’s unit. She reached out to Central resident and family friend Will Mullinax and asked him to spread the word about Jacob. She also called Ann Warmuth, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator for Central and the Service to Veterans Chair for Fort Prince George Chapter American Daughters of the Revolution asking her to get people to line the street with flags.

The response that followed shows how much Central loves its Military Veterans! “It was my absolute honor and privilege to work as casualty affairs this week with a local family to ensure their son was laid to rest with all of the honor the military can bestow” commented Elliot.

Over three hundred people came to pay their respects to his family. There were many people who did not know Jacob but respected his military service and wanted to support a grieving family and their friends. Two hundred cars along with thirty four motorcycles were in his procession from Duckett Robinson Funeral Home in Central to Cross Creek Baptist Church in Easley, his final resting place. Central residents lined the route through town waving American Flags donated by Clemson and Seneca Lowe’s to say goodbye. American Legion Post 151 held the US Army Flag in salute. The family of Mullinax Tree Service was outside their office with flags. The fire departments of Central, Norris, Liberty, and Easley were along the route with American Flags hung from their fire trucks. Over fifty Liberty Elementary School students were in front of their school waving American Flags in respect. Outside Easley Baptist Hospital, about 40 hospital staff joined Fort Prince George Chapter American Daughters of the Revolution Regent Carolyn Nations, also the State DAR Chaplin, and Anne Kilpatrick District One DAR Director.

Patriot Gard Ride Captain Rick Markt said “We had 34 riders from the Patriot Guard Ride, Americas Guardians, Combat Veterans, and other groups. A normal turn out for a weekday mission would be 6 to 8, the number today gives tribute to the reverence shown for a young hero taken from us far too soon. We had four family members ride and I placed them at the head of the escort, with me, where they belonged. When you are riding at the head of an escort and looking back through your mirrors you see bikes, headlights, flying flags, all the noise and it gives you goose bumps. But, as you look back through the line, you eventually come to the last bike and behind that is the funeral coach with the body of a fallen hero and the thrill disappears. They don’t get to hear the exhaust noise or feel the wind on their face and you realize how fortunate you are.”

Scott Barrett, president of Americas Guardians Motorcycle club, said of the participation of his members: “On behalf of Americas Guardians it was such an honor and a wonderful way to pay tribute to those who make sacrifices for us daily. I pray for peace and comfort for his family during this difficult time.”

At the cemetery, over 20 members of his unit, Charlie Battery 2nd of the 263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion, came for his formal full military funeral including the commander of 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command Major General Frank Rice and Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Davin Powell. Also, there was the commander for Charlie Battery, Captain Justin Adams and 1st Sergeant William Vickery and their commander, Lieutenant Colonel Brian Dimond, and the CSM Jonathan Perry.

The Patriot Guard lined both sides of the route from the parking lot to the cemetery resting place under a tent with American Flags on tall poles. The poles were attended by those riding the motorcycles and others. The military pall bearers brought Jacob’s flag draped casket between the flags. A gun salute and taps were presented. Jacob’s family were presented with folded American flags on behalf of a grateful nation.

His family posted on FaceBook: “Eric and I want to thank all of you that contributed all the pictures, videos, encouraging words, and support. You all helped not just us but y’all helped one another begin to heal. Jacob would be proud.”

Born in Easley, S.C., he was the son of Janet Lee Arnold Bright and Eric and Dawn Bright. Jacob was a 2019 graduate of D.W. Daniel High School, where he was member of the Wrestling team and active in the JROTC. Even after graduation, he volunteered his time to assist the JROTC at D.W. Daniel High School. He was currently serving his country in the U.S. Army National Guard, mobilized to the National Capital Region, 2-263 Air Defense Artillery Battalion in support of Operation Noble Eagle. Jacob was a member of Greater Life Worship Center, where he was an active member of the youth program and assisted with the media.

He is survived by his parents, Janet Lee Arnold Bright of Greenville and Eric and Dawn Bright of Central; brothers, Matthew A. Bright of Greenville, Jonathan Bright (Kimberly Black) of Central, Aaron Akins (Tiffany Cole) of Central, and Daniel Akins (Abby Burton) of Taylors; grandparents, Stanley and Jan Bright and Barbara Schweers; Nieces, Aliyah Bright, Raylee Bright, and Bayleigh Akins; nephew, Bentley Akins.