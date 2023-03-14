CLEMSON — The threat of inclement weather forced this year’s International Festival to move from Bowman Field into Littlejohn Coliseum, but it did not dampen the fun or enthusiasm for the crowds who flocked to rows of booths filling the atrium that circles the University’s signature indoor stadium Friday evening.

The family-friendly event, hosted by the Harvey and Lucinda Gantt Multicultural Center, celebrates the diversity of culture in the University’s student body with culturally based foods and entertainment. Each year, several thousand students and local visitors attend the event. Student volunteers, clubs and organizations represent their featured countries by wearing traditional clothing, playing cultural music and serving food.

This year more than a dozen student organizations participated including:

Nigerian Student Association

Bangladesh Student Association

Pi Alpha Phi

Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc.

Sri Lankan Students Association

Nepalese Student Association (NepSA)

Delta Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.

Latinos Unidos at Clemson University

Plant and Environmental Sciences Graduate Student Association (PESGSA)

Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha Inc.

Pakistan Cultural Association

Clemson Indian Student Association

Clemson Dholna

Clemson K-Pop

Visitors entered the coliseum through a colorful formation of flags from the different countries represented. Inside, volunteers in bright green shirts sold tickets that could be exchanged for food and drinks. Students manning the food booths had their hands full serving the crowds of people gathered around them for a taste of different world cuisines.

Despite the move to an indoor venue, the event was a huge success, said Rebecca Harkless, director of the Gantt Multicultural Center.

“I’m very pleased,” said Harkless. “People found their way here because this is such a unique and exciting event celebrating the diverse communities at Clemson. Where else can you learn about other cultures, eat delicious food and dance to music from all over the world? It’s awesome. And a special thank you to Clemson Athletics for assisting us with a last-minute venue change due to weather.”

Proceeds from the festival benefit the participating student organizations.