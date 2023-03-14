GIUMSC President/CEO Pat Michaels receives his 30 Years of Service pin during the Annual Meeting of the Conference of Executives.

UPSTATE — Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) recently congratulated President/CEO Pat Michaels for 30 years of leadership and stewardship within the Goodwill Industries network.

This week, the locally-operated Upstate/Midlands Goodwill, led by Michaels since 2007, hosted Goodwill Industries International’s Annual Meeting of the Conference of Executives (AMCOE). Goodwill leaders from around the country converged on Greenville for the week, and — fittingly — Michaels’ 30-year anniversary coincided with the occasion.

Michaels first joined Goodwill in 1993 in Tacoma, Washington, after serving in the United States Army. For the three decades since, he’s been a driving force of innovation and stewardship within Goodwill, envisioning the non-profit’s role in lifting up job seekers, creating harmonious communities, and leading large teams to do the same.

“When I got out of the Army, I really didn’t know what was next for me. I saw Goodwill as a ‘stepping stone’ to the civilian workforce. I guess when you love doing something, it has a way of loving you back. Now, 30 years later, I’m humbled by the colleagues I’ve worked alongside, and the knowledge that we’ve helped thousands of others take their own career leaps and create generational success for themselves and their families,” said Michaels.

Michaels’ career is highlighted by his commitment to creating quality services for often-marginalized populations, such as those with physical and intellectual disabilities, veterans, and those involved in the juvenile and criminal justice systems. Just last year, Pat was recognized nationally for his Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts in South Carolina.

With stints in California and New Mexico before coming to the Palmetto State, Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands said they were proud to recognize Pat Michaels for 30 years of service to Goodwill and to communities from coast to coast.