EASLEY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said that a pedestrian was killed Saturday after being hit by a train.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Andrew P. Wilson, the pedestrian was hit around 6:40 p.m. near Highway 8 at Fleetwood Drive.

The coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as 31-year-old James Flowe, of Grace Avenue in Easley.

Officials said Flowe was taken to Easley Baptist hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the ER. Wilson listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Flowe’s death remains under investigation by the Easley Police Department, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and Norfolk Southern.