PICKENS COUNTY — On Monday, March 27, 2023, the School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Jacob Nelson to become the next Director of Project GO Alternative Education Program. This follows the departure of the current director, James Adams, as Adams was previously announced as the Director of Student Support & Interventions at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce that we have found an exceptional leader to head our district’s alternative program, “said SDPC Superintendent Danny Merck. “With his passion for student success and commitment to providing every student with an advocate who cares deeply for them, I am confident that Mr. Nelson will inspire and empower our students to achieve their full potential. We are excited to welcome Jacob back to Pickens County.”

Nelson is currently the principal of Gilbert High School, where he has served since 2018. Prior to this, Nelson was the assistant principal at Gilbert from 2014-2018. During his time as assistant principal, he participated in the Lexington School District One Aspiring Principals Academy. During the 2017-18 school year, he was named a finalist for the SC Association of School Administrators (SCASA) Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. Before becoming an Assistant Principal, he served as an Assistant Administrator at Carolina Springs Middle and Lexington High and also taught English at Lexington High School. This appointment marks a return to the School District of Pickens County as Nelson began his educational journey as an English teacher at Pickens High School in 2008.

He earned a B.A. in Secondary Education – English from Clemson University. In 2012, he obtained his Masters in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina.

Nelson shared, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead alongside the staff of Project Go and leaders across SDPC to focus on establishing and maintaining relationships that raise expectations for all students. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation of Project Go as we serve the students and families of Pickens County with dedication and heart. My family and I are excited about this new opportunity!”

Nelson and his wife Blair have three children. Annabell is in 4th grade, Hadley is in 1st grade and Walter is 18 months old.

He begins his new role on July 1, 2023.

In other business, the board announced they are inviting public input regarding its 2023-2024 federal projects. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. at The Curtis Sidden Administrative Building at 1348 Griffin Mill Road in Easley.

The meeting will focus on the Title I project entitled “Improving the Achievement of the Disadvantaged,” the Title II project on Teacher Quality, Title III projects regarding English Speakers of Other Languages and Immigrants, the Carl D. Perkins Vocational-Technical Education Act, and the McKinney-Vento legislation regarding homeless children. The school district also invites parents to discuss the effectiveness of parent and family engagement activities at our Title I schools and to offer suggestions on the use of Title I funding for parent and family engagement.

If you would like to comment on these projects, please send your comments in writing to Amy Turner, 1348 Griffin Mill Road, Easley, SC 29640. You may also send comments by e-mail at amyturner@pickens.k12.sc.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.