NORFOLK, Va. — Seaman Landon Bryant, a native of Easley, South Carolina, supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2.

“I joined the Navy because I didn’t want to go to college,” said Bryant. “I knew if I wanted to start a long-term career, the Navy would be a good option. I also wanted to explore the world outside of my hometown.”

Bryant attended Easley High School and graduated in 2021.

Skills and values similar to those found in Easley are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

“I ran cross country and track in Easley, and sports gave me the mindset to always keep pushing no matter what,” said Bryant.

These lessons have helped Bryant while serving with the Navy.

Members of HSC 2 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

As a member of the Navy, Bryant is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Without the Navy, our seas would not be protected,” said Bryant. “The Navy protects our country at sea, in the air and on land. No other branch can do that.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Bryant and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud of being awarded for my services,” said Bryant. “I have earned two Letters of Appreciation.”

As Bryant and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I know I am working towards something,” said Bryant. “ I am always looking forward and never stagnant, because there is always another goal, promotion or qualification to look forward to.”

Bryant is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my high school teacher, Shawn Calhoun, because he helped me understand what I wanted to do in the Navy and how life in the Navy would be,” added Bryant.