UPSTATE — When Melanie Porter began her career with The Blood Connection – she spent her days drawing blood or processing donations in TBC’s laboratory. More than forty years later, she ended her career leading that laboratory as the Director of Manufacturing Systems and Hospital Services.

Through her tenure at The Blood Connection, Porter helped save thousands of lives locally and regionally each year, and her dedication to TBC is truly impressive and impactful. It is because of that, when Porter announced she would retire in January, TBC’s leadership knew she was deserving of an honor as big as her impact.

On Wednesday, April 6, The Blood Connection officially unveiled and dedicated its newest bloodmobile, affectionately named “Melanie.”

“With this bloodmobile, Melanie will continue to serve with TBC for (hopefully) another forty years,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection.

“I enjoyed my 40+ years that I worked here and everyone I worked with, and I miss my TBC family,” said Porter. “I hope that my bus will serve as long as I did.”

Bus Melanie will be put into service in the Upstate, joining TBC’s fleet of more than 50 bloodmobiles that travel the Carolinas and Georgia making blood donation accessible for community members. A plaque was installed inside the bus to share with donors the origin of the name and to honor Porter’s years of service.