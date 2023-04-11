CLEMSON — Clemson University recently announced it has earned 2023-24 Military Friendly School designation. Clemson earned silver status for the second consecutive year.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly designation were evaluated using public data sources and survey responses. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey, with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard. The complete list of designations will be published in upcoming issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at MilitaryFriendly.com.

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” said National Director of Military Partnerships Kayla Lopez. “Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council made up of leaders in higher education. Final ratings reflect schools’ abilities to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence and loan default rates — specifically for student veterans.

“Supporting our students who are service members, veterans and military family members is important work,” said Director of Military and Veteran Engagement Emily DaBruzzi. “I’m proud of our Military Friendly silver award designation at Clemson University, as the award acknowledges the joint efforts of so many across campus who ensure our students have what they need to be successful. We also acknowledge there is still room for growth and I look forward to soon adding a full-time staff member to help cultivate community partnerships and provide students with additional programming and resources.”

Over the past year, Clemson rebranded its Student Veteran Center in Vickery Hall to the Military and Veteran Engagement Resource Center — ensuring a more inclusive environment for the growing number of military dependents currently enrolled.

Another recent enhancement is the establishment of a Military Student Leadership Awards program. The new fund provides financial awards to those who are building community to overcome challenges faced by student veterans and military-connected students. The first stipends were awarded in December 2022 at the Service Member and Veterans Graduation Recognition.

In addition to hiring an assistant director to offer additional support for student veterans and military-connected students, Military and Veteran Engagement completed a needs assessment through the Division of Student Affairs to better understand and support the military-connected population moving forward. One of the needs being currently addressed is the addition of space beyond the resource center to better accommodate an increase in student visits.

“Military and Veteran Engagement continues to do a great job serving our student veterans and military-connected students, and Military Friendly recognition is certainly reflective of those efforts,” added Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Senior Associate Dean of Students Kimberly Poole.