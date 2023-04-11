PICKENS — Hagood Mill will be hosting an Old Time Jam and Camping Weekend, April 14-16, 2023. Gates open at noon on Friday. Folks are welcome to join in on the open jams which will be taking place throughout the campground and in the Heritage Pavilion on Friday evening.

The fun continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Old Time performances by the Tennessee Hill Buddies featuring Henry Barnes, Ali Kafka, and Conner Vliestra; Becky Stovall, David White and The Cornbread Heads; Hunter Holmes, and Dangerous Curves featuring Elizabeth Sauls, Lois Jolly, and Renee Hopkins. Open jams will continue throughout the evening in the campground area after the conclusion of Saturday’s main event.

There will be lots of other things to see on April 15 as Hagood Mill hosts a variety of folklife and traditional-arts demonstrations. The Mill will be running, and grinding a variety of corn and other grain products throughout the day. Food trucks, living history demonstrators, and craft vendors will be set up at various locations around the site. Visitors are welcome to ask our artists and demonstrators questions to learn more about their particular skills or area of interest, and don’t forget to bring a little extra spending money so you can purchase a traditional arts treasure of your own.

Admission to Saturday’s event is $5 per person aged 10 yrs and up. Children nine years and under are free and there is no parking fee. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Please bring your own chairs!

Weekend camping passes are available and the cost is $15 per person for primitive tent and car camping and $35 for RV and travel trailer camping for two people. Additional occupants (if more than two) who may be camping in travel trailers or RVs will need to pay an additional $15 each. These fees include two nights of camping.

General admission tickets and weekend camping passes can be purchased at the gate or online by visiting www.HagoodMillHistoricSite.com or going to our Facebook event page for Old Time Weekend Jam.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site is located at 138 Hagood Mill Road in Pickens, SC. The regular hours of operation are Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For additional information please contact Hagood Mill at 864-898-2936, visit us on Facebook, or go to www.HagoodMillHistoricSite.com