From left, Club President Joker, Minnie, Activities Staff Angela Williams, club Secretary and Treasurer Rebel, and Goofy.

NORRIS — Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club, whose members are veterans, law enforcement and first responders, recently installed and filled a Blessings Box at Margaret’s Restaurant in Norris.

Club member Caboose designed and built the box and club member Shrek provided the lettering.

The club wants to thank Margaret’s for letting them install the box.

Club members fill Blessings Boxes in Central, Norris and Six Mile after their monthly meetings. The public is welcome to place non-perishable items in the boxes and to take what they need.

Additionally, the club surprised the residents of Richard Campbell Veterans Home with Easter cards and treats for the residents and staff.

On April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the club will hold a non-perishable food drive at the Central Walmart to support the Clemson Community Care.