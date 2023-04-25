CENTRAL — A 17-year-old from Central has been charged with murder, according to Chief Deputy Chuck James of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 22, shortly after 10 p.m., James said the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting incident at 105 Sheriff Road in Central, South Carolina. When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old male subject lying in front of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Pickens County Coroner’s office has since identified the victim as Wyatt Short, from Pendleton.

At the time, deputies extensively searched the area for the assailant but did not locate him, James said.

Detectives with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and began a death investigation. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 17-year old Wyatt Anthony Scott Pelfrey of Central, South Carolina. Pelfrey was described as a white male, 5’09” tall, weighing roughly 165 lbs., with brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants on Pelfrey for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, PCSO officials said. Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were actively pursuing leads regarding Pelfrey’s whereabouts.

On April 24, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team located and arrested Wyatt Anthony Scott Pelfrey at a home in the Six Mile area.

Pelfrey was transported to the Pickens County Detention Center where he was formally charged with Murder in connection with Saturday night’s deadly shooting on Sheriff Drive in Central, South Carolina.

Although a minor, Pelfrey’s name and photo are being released due to him being charged as an adult, PCSO officials said.

