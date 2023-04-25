EASLEY — YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville is participating in the Five Days of Action, April 24-28, 2023. The Five Days of Action is a weeklong campaign to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville encourages adults and organizations to join in marking this special week as we come together to make the community a safer place for children to live, learn, and play. With summer right around the corner, when children gather for activities and camps, it is a wonderful time to bring attention to the simple ways we can all make the children in our community safer.

The Know. See. Respond. campaign is back this year, tying in three impact areas preventing child sexual abuse at both summer camp and in youth sports, and internet safety.

“The children of our community have the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it’s our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right,” said Mariah Patel, Communications Director of YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville. “By joining in the Five Days of Action campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”