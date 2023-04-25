CLEMSON — In celebration of Earth Day, the Ceramics Studio within the Department of Art at Clemson University will host its annual Spring Ceramic Studio Sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Lee Gallery Hallway.

The sale offers a wide selection of sustainable and functional ceramic work by talented students and faculty at various price points. All proceeds from the sale will go towards supporting student scholarships and travel to the National Council on Education for the Ceramics Arts (NCECA) Conference.

Under the direction of ceramics lecturer John Cummings, this year’s kiln firing exemplifies the event’s commitment to sustainability. The art faculty, student and alumni community have kept wood-firing kilns in the Experimental Forest near the civil engineering research facility for over 20 years. The Catenary kiln, used for firing many of the ceramics included in the sale, features a sustainable design that minimizes environmental impact versus traditional gas kilns.

“The catenary kiln uses dead, dying or clear-cut trees, such as the trees from behind Lee Hall, instead of cutting and chipping them, which permits us to process and use them as fuel for the wood kiln, providing a renewable energy source as opposed to propane, natural gas or electric kilns,” Cummings said. “This approach helps us sustainably minimize our carbon footprint and produce beautiful ceramic pieces.”

In addition to being environmentally friendly, the Ceramics Studio is participating in the World Fire event, which allows artists as far away as China to join via Skype, fostering a sense of global community and collaboration among participants.

“Firing kilns simultaneously around the world involves adopting new perspectives, pursuing creative goals beyond tradition and engaging in experimentation,” added Cummings.

The Spring Ceramic Studio Sale is an excellent opportunity for art enthusiasts to purchase beautiful and sustainable ceramic pieces while supporting student scholarships and travel to the NCECA Conference. The Clemson community is invited to join in celebrating Earth Day by supporting sustainable and environmentally conscious art practices.

The annual Fall Ceramic Bowl Sale will be held on November 15, 2023. For additional information, contact John Cummings, jhcummi@clemson.edu.