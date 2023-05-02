CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University (SWU) hosted the 2023 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair for elementary, middle, and high school students from seven upstate counties on March 17, 2023. The Fair was made possible through the sponsorship of Ortec, Inc.
Eighty-nine students displayed science projects on topics ranging from fingerprints and toothpaste to disinformation and diapers. Region 1 serves students in Abbeville, Anderson, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee and Pickens counties.
Student volunteers from SWU’s School of STeM and 20 judges assisted with the event, including SWU faculty and professionals from Duke Energy, Sealed Air, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, Oconee Christian Academy, Clemson University, and SWU alums.
Ortec, Inc. generously provided financial support for the 2023 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair. Winners received over $3,000 in scholarships and over $1,000 in prize money.
“Student entries to the SC Region 1 Science Fair represent many hours of hard work, problem-solving, and dedication from the student, their parents or guardians, and their teachers,” said Staci N. Johnson, Chair of STeM and Associate Professor of Biology.
Johnson added, “Research is rarely easy, but we hope participation in and receiving rewards at the SC Region 1 Science Fair spurs students toward more exciting and complex problems. The future is bright for those interested in pursuing careers in these areas. We hope our event serves as a step for many students toward a career in STEM.”
The 2023 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair Winners are listed below:
Elementary Biology
1st place: Sanu Bandaranayake, Clemson Elementary School
2nd place: Hadley Anderson, Clemson Elementary School
3rd place: Lily Rothell and Ryleigh Greene, Northside Elementary School
Elementary Biomedical & Behavioral Science
1st place: Caroline Watson, Watson Home School
2nd place: Emily Wang, Morgan Word, and Jordan Snipes, Clemson Elementary School
3rd Place: Te’a Byrd, Summit Classical School
Elementary Chemistry
1st place: Zade Simpson and Eduardo Franco Gil, Northside Elementary School
2nd place: Aryana Langley and Audrey Ma, Northside Elementary School
3rd place: Sedryn Aldrich, Taylors Elementary
Elementary Energy
1st place: Marya Carver and Emberlynn Keaton, Northside Elementary School
2nd place: Rishi Santhanam and Jakob Mason, Northside Elementary School
3rd place: Charlie Boggs, Northside Elementary School
Elementary Physics & Engineering
1st place: Mollie Kanagy, John Kelly, and Bellaleigh Aldrich, Blue Ridge Elementary School
2nd place: Thompson Cooper, Northside Elementary School
3rd place: Arjun Singh, Clemson Elementary School
Junior Biological & Behavioral Sciences
1st place: Brenna Graybeal, Graybeal Home School
2nd place: Liam Amos, Amos Home School
3rd place: Eleanor Schmitt, Schmitt Home school
Junior Chemistry
1st place: Anna Beth Stonecypher, Stonecypher Home School
2nd place: Miriam Carnell, Carnell Home School
3rd place: Maija Harris, Summit Classical School
Junior Physics & Technology
1st place: David Brooks, Brooks Home School
2nd place: Aleksi Leinonen, Leinonen Home School
3rd place: Kylie Bankson, Bankson Home School
Senior Behavioral Sciences
1st place: Hannah Brown, D. W. Daniel High School
2nd place: Paige Durham, D. W. Daniel High School
3rd place: Kate Hollingsworth, D. W. Daniel High School
Senior Science & Technology
1st place: Callen Duncan, D. W. Daniel High School
2nd place: Tinisha Singh, Singh Home School
3rd place: Andrew Mogge, D. W. Daniel High School
1st Place Students invited to enter the National Broadcom MASTERS Science Fair
Junior Division in Biomedical and Health Sciences: Brenna Graybeal, Graybeal Home School
Junior Division in Biomedical and Health Sciences: Liam Amos, Amos Home School
Junior Division in Energy: Physical: David Brooks, Brooks Home School