PICKENS COUNTY — The SC American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250) is coming to the Upstate for their next state commission meeting May 18-19 at Clemson.

This Commission was created by the State Legislature to help SC commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and honor the significant role South Carolina played in winning the war. SC250’s goal is to inspire educational events and cultural tourism in each SC county during the Revolutionary Anniversary Era (1770-1783 | 2020-2033) and beyond.

“Coming to Clemson where Pickens, Anderson, Oconee, and Greenville Counties are so close made perfect sense. It also gives us an opportunity to pay honor to one of SC’s great militia leaders General Andrew Pickens. Francis Marion and Thomas Sumter may get a lot of the press, but Pickens has such an interesting story and was pivotal to the Battles at Kettle Creek, Cowpens, Eutaw Springs, and more. This area is also rich in Cherokee History, which plays to the Commission’s mission to tell a more complete story. This includes the stories of those who were already here – both those who fought with the Patriots and those like the Cherokee who fought with the British.” stated SC250 Executive Director Molly Fortune.

The two-day quarterly gathering includes multiple events, all of which are open to the public.

SC250 would especially like to invite those interested to a Meet & Greet/Tour on May 18 at 5 p.m. Following a light reception, Clemson University historians will guide attendees to Ft. Rutledge, Hopewell (Pickens Home), and the Old Stone Church and Cemetery (where Gen. Pickens and family are buried). This event is a chance to not only meet the State Commissioners but also to connect to the County 250 Committees in the Upstate, each working to bring the American Revolution story to life during the 250th Anniversary era.

The public is also invited to the business meeting on May 19 at 10 a.m. with a gathering/welcome starting at 9:30 a.m.

All events will be held at the Madren Conference Center at Clemson.

RSVP is requested, call 803-898-3378 or visit SouthCarolina250.com for more information.