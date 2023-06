CENTRAL — On Friday, May 5, 2023, Southern Wesleyan University celebrated its on-campus and online graduates at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the main campus.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Robert McFarland, gave the commencement address. He spoke to graduates and their families about commencement as an exercise in beginnings and how to answer the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Dr. McFarland said, “It’s the wrong question. You see, we are defined not by what we do; we define what we do by who we are. The right question for you today is, ‘Who do you want to be?’ When we turn to that question, we see that the other question is a bit easier to answer. Once you understand who you are, and whose you are, you know that the Lord prepares a way for you.”

Both the University Brass Ensemble and University Singers provided music for the ceremony. Reverend Mike Hilson led the invocation, and Reverend Ken Dill led the Litany of Servanthood. Dr. Sandra McLendon, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, presented the graduates, and Dr. William Barker, University President, conferred the degrees.

School of Education

Doctor of Education: Curriculum and Assessment

Candice Yarbray Brucke

Loriann Hudson

Bradley Dewitt Martin

Leslie Kouvolo Martin

Rebecca Ellen McCall

Bailey O’Brien McCarley

Erica D. Tate

Benson School of Business and Social Sciences

Master of Business Administration

Charles Bennett

Tate Lee Savoie

William Shaw

Master of Science in Counseling Psychology

David Matthew Fields

Samantha Dale Mason

Master of Science in Management and Leadership

Joshua Sims Asbill

Christopher Lycett

Haley Elizabeth McLaughlin

Konner Palacios

Josh Richard Quarandillo

Kelsie Smith

Keyanna Janay Williams

School of Education and Music Studies

MASTER OF EDUCATION

Administration and Supervision

Misty Abercrombie

Emily Michelle Gravley

Sabrina Koutsos

Beth Anne Spence

Mallory Margaret Turner

Classroom Leadership

Kelsey Lynn Ramey Brezeale

Cierra Cartee

Erin Donoghue

Ashley Jones

e-Learning and Instructional Design

Julie Renee Greene

Tyler James McEvilly

Benson School of Business and Social Sciences

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Business Administration

Jennifer Diane Alexander Magna Cum Laude

Noah Baker Allen

Natasha L. Blount

Devyn Michael Bond Summa Cum Laude, Αχ

Christian Luke Boulton Summa Cum Laude, Αχ

Claudia Janneth Cadavid-Zapata Summa Cum Laude, Αχ, ΑΣΛ

Adrenna Cain

hannon M. Cobb Summa Cum Laude, ΑΣΛ

Caleb Alan Dover Magna Cum Laude

Cole Farren

Dawson Winchester Gilstrap Magna Cum Laude

Tracy Michelle Gimmi University Honors

Leah Faith Hopper

Lisa Murphy Ingram

Reed Mitchell Jordan Cum Laude

Garrett Kuczinski Cum Laude

Bailee M. Locke

Khristena McClure

Nicolata J. McKenzie

Ian Robert McLeod Cum Laude

Ryan Scott Moore Summa Cum Laude, Αχ

Sherry Mullinax

Andrew Bryson Patterson Cum Laude

Brittney Paxton Cum Laude

Sarah Michelle Prater

Austin Snow

Rebecca Jean Tankersley Summa Cum Laude, Αχ

Lauren Ashley West

Anya Yegorov

Blake Haldane Yoder

Criminal Justice

Natalie Brooke Kristiansen

Mikayla G. Littlefield

Brittany Janay Mack

Jaiden Marcengill Cum Laude

Isabelle Starbird

Audrey Elizabeth Wilson

Human Services

Rebekah Anna Arnold Cum Laude

Victoria Lynn Arnold Summa Cum Laude

Jennifer Wilson Bagwell

Yolanda Monique Blassingame

Turner Sue Corbett

Bailey Noel Dzvonik

Savannah Brooke Henricks

Charles A. Houston

Sara Krause Summa Cum Laude

Sarah Elizabeth Leiden Magna Cum Laude

MacKenzie J. McCray Summa Cum Laude

Psychology

Alexis Kaim Cummins Magna Cum Laude

Lyndsey Makayla Hilley Cum Laude

Savannah Angel Huff

Recreation and Sport Management

Amber Renee Bass Summa Cum Laude, Αχ

Brooke L. Cash

Yael Echeverria Magna Cum Laude

Aidan Haskell Fincher Evans

Juan Garcia Morales

Cayla B. Hughes

Caroline Elizabeth Reese Magna Cum Laude

Grace Williams Cum Laude

School of Education and Music

BACHELOR OF ARTS

Music

Nathan Reid Blair

Christopher Scott Gilbert Summa Cum Laude

Robert Allen Gilbert Summa Cum Laude, Αχ

Gabriel Allen Rollins Cum Laude

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Early Childhood Education

Sydney Leigh Baker Magna Cum Laude

Allison Brooke Holladay Summa Cum Laude, Αχ

Emileigh Reagan Swords

Taliyah Turner

Early Childhood and Family Studies

Ruth Brown

Eva Mechelle Cox

Margaret Kathleen Dyer

Elizabeth Miranda Hobson

Tamra Ann Thompson Ramey

Karen Louise Leddy Weber Summa Cum Laude

Helen V. Welch

Lycia Zavala

Elementary Education

Sydney Leight Baker Magna Cum Laude

Abigail Morgan Dodgens (Early Childhood Education) Summa Cum Laude

Savannah Grace Wade Summa Cum Laude

Physical Education

Giorgi Lamb Magna Cum Laude

Zion Malik Robinson

Special Education

Emily Caroline Herndon Summa Cum Laude,

Allison Brooke Holladay Summa Cum Laude,

Emily Pliauplis Summa Cum Laude

School of Religion and Humanities

BACHELOR OF ARTS

Media Communication

Kyle Mason Clardy Magna Cum Laude

August Farmer Garcia

Isabel Angela Matos Summa Cum LaudeSydney Elizabeth Owens Cum Laude

Julia Charis Reid Summa Cum Laude

James Wagher Cum Laude

Religion

Victoria Lynn Arnold Summa Cum Laude

Victoria Denise Bailey (Media Communication) Cum Laude

Christian Luke Boulton Summa Cum Laude,

Caleb Ryan Bowen (Media Communication) Summa Cum Laude

Alicia L. Brosco (Psychology) Summa Cum Laude

Zechariah James Copeland Cum Laude

Scott Davis

Allyssa Elliott Cum Laude

Carlos Manual Galarza-Garcia

William Hughes

Britton Diane Owens

Haley R. Quarandillo

Lleyton Storey Cum Laude

Barry Alan Van Steenburg III

School of Science, Technology, and Mathematics

BACHELOR OF ARTS

Chemistry

Gabriel Scott Carnagey

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Biology

Betsy Davis Hansen

Bryanna Caroline Pickens Summa Cum Laude

Morgan Renee Price

Carry Meagan Sikes Cum Laude

Emmaline Jo Wolfe Summa Cum Laude

Chemistry

Anna Renee Pilgrim Magna Cum Laude

Computer Information Systems

Diego Cruz

Noa T. Glover

Taylor Rouse Summa Cum Laude

Environmental Studies

Alexandria Faith Newberry Magna Cum Laude, BBB

Exercise Science

Jarena Rajene Byers BBB

Cooper Russell Davidson

Ashley Silindiwe Dube Summa Cum Laude

Gary Philip Greenwood III

Clifton Morris Olmstead, Jr. BBB

Rachel Patricia Page Magna Cum Laude, BBB

Forensic Science

Shavonne Hunt (Pre-Medicine/Dentistry) Magna Cum Laude, BBB

Melanny Paola Ramirez Mora (Chemistry) Magna Cum Laude

Natalie Thomson (Chemistry)

Pre-Medicine/Dentistry

Gabriel Scott Carnagey (Biology)

Emily Ann McNair (Biology) Summa Cum Laude

Sarah Ellen Page Cum Laude

Brayden Andrew Pickens

Daniel Williams

Emmaline Jo Wolfe Summa Cum Laude

General Studies

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

General Studies

Mitchell Maurice Freeman

McKenzie Georgia LaCount

Janice Lynn Moseley

Matthew Ryan Rouch

Bobbie Jill Williams

Melissa Wynn