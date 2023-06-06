CHARLESTON — The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.

More than 500 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees during the commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. Approximately 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services.

Local graduates include:

Adam Balawi of Central, South Carolina – Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering

Collin Beck of Easley, South Carolina – Biology Bachelor of Science

Dylan Christmas of Central, South Carolina – History Bachelor of Arts

Houston Gambrell of Easley, South Carolina – Political Science Bachelor of Arts

Lyman Newman of Sunset, South Carolina – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Stephanie Parris of Pickens, South Carolina – Political Science Bachelor of Arts

Jacob Perkins of Marietta, South Carolina – Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Benjamin Prins of Easley, South Carolina – Computer Science and Cyber Operations Bachelor of Science

Logan Redding of Pickens, South Carolina – Modern Language Bachelor of Arts

Jackson Stancell of Pickens, South Carolina – Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Zachary Wukits of Easley, South Carolina – Supply Chain Management Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

The top academic programs for the Class of 2023 included Intelligence and Security Studies, Business Administration, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Criminal Justice.

Graduates accepted their diploma from President of The Citadel Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.

