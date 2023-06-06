EASLEY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash that happened June 1 on Highway 8 between Easley and Pickens.

The collision was reported around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Rice Road and Gentry Memorial Highway.

According to troopers, a driver in a truck crossed the center line on the highway and struck an SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV died from blunt force trauma at the scene. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 82-year-old Margaret Kelly, of Easley.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.

