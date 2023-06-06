$5.3 million investment will create 25 new jobs

EASLEY — Sulzer Pumps Solutions, Inc. (Sulzer Pumps Solutions), a subsidiary of Swiss-based Sulzer Ltd, recently announced plans to expand operations in Pickens County. The company’s $5.3 million investment will create 25 new jobs, officials said.

“The Easley team is excited to add another product to its offerings,” said Sulzer Pumps Solutions, Inc. Managing Director Thomas Holcombe. “We have been duly impressed with the support received from state and county officials in bringing this project to fruition.”

Founded in 1990, Sulzer Pumps Solutions manufactures pumps for pulp and paper processing, biofuels production, clean water systems and wastewater treatment. The company provides a wide range of products for engineered, configured and standard pumping solutions, as well as essential auxiliary equipment.

“Pickens County is delighted Sulzer Pumps Solutions is expanding their operations in Easley,” said Chris Bowers, chairman of the Pickens County Council. “We are proud to have our Pickens County workforce manufacturing these products and look forward to the growth this investment will bring to our local economy.”

Located at 155 Ahlstrom Way in Easley, Sulzer Pumps Solutions will be expanding to support new product lines.

“We are excited Sulzer Pumps Solutions is expanding its manufacturing facility and creating 25 new jobs in the Easley community,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “South Carolina’s workforce is the perfect fit to manufacture and modify the company’s new production lines and will benefit from the job opportunities this expansion provides.”

Company officials said individuals interested in joining the Sulzer Pumps Solutions team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Congratulations to Sulzer Pumps Solutions on its expansion,” said SC Gov. Henry McMaster. “We are proud the Sulzer Pumps Solutions team recognizes the advantages of South Carolina-based manufacturing, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

