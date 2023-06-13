PICKENS — The Pickens County Museum recently announced they will be hosting a new temporary exhibition called “A Sentimental Journey” starting Wednesday, June 14.

This exhibit will feature work from local artist Melissa Hernandez and will be on display at the Pickens County Museum at 307 Johnson Street from June 14 – July 14 with a special “Meet the Artist” reception on Saturday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m.

According to museum officials, Hernandez first started experimenting with monochromatic watercolor portraiture several years ago while taking a summer painting class at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her art now focuses primarily on pastel paintings of regional flowers and monochromatic watercolor portraits. She especially adores painting portraits of children that capture a specific memory in time.

A Michigan native, Hernandez has called South Carolina home for the last eight years and spent 16 years sharing her love of art with students across all grades, serving most recently as an art teacher at Pickens Middle School.

The Pickens County Museum is regularly open Wednesday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is always free. You can follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/PickensCountyMuseum or call 864-898-5963 for more information.