EASLEY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating a crash along Greenville Highway in Easley.

According to Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist was heading north on Greenville Highway when they ran into an SUV who was turning onto the highway. This caused the motorcyclist to spill off the road.

The motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead on scene, was identified as 17-year-old Elijah Hunter of Easley.

The coroner’s office said Hunter was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Hunter died from blunt force trauma, they said.

This crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.