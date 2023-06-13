The program, known as “Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone First Responder System” is the first — and currently the only — program like it in the state.

EASLEY — Have you looked up and seen something a little … weird hovering around? Well, officials with the Easley Police Department recently announced the implementation of the city’s new Drone First Responder system — a first in the state.

“Friday, we had a lot of people — as we arrived on the scene of calls — looking up and waving at us and taking pictures,” the department posted on social media. “Our drone program is popular!”

While clarifying the drones don’t launch for every call that comes over the lines, department officials said during their deployment tour last Friday, the drone responded to six calls for service: Four calls for suspicious persons, one report of an intoxicated subject and one report of a business alarm activation.

The department reported that for five out of the six calls, the drone actually arrived over the scene prior to officers arriving.

“Our drone was able to identify suspicious persons and guide officers directly to the suspects, without additional effort searching upon arrival, which helps clear calls quicker,” they said.

Additionally, the drone was able to live-stream the video back to the department’s communications department so dispatchers could see the officers’ safety while alone on calls.

“Our drone was able to determine a business was not broken into after an alarm call,” they said, adding the this all happened within two minutes of receipt of the call.

“We are proud of these stats and the capabilities this technology affords our quality of service,” officials said. “Easley PD has the most innovative and advanced unmanned aviation unit in the state. Our mission is to enhance our quality of service, reduce risk and save lives.”

The program, known as “Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone First Responder System” is the first — and currently the only — program like it in the state, according to the department. Easley currently has eight FAA certified pilot operators, with two more scheduled to come online this month, they said.

As far as the drones themselves, EPD has seven drone/aircraft systems. Five systems have thermal for night operation to locate persons under the cover of night, one system has all-weather capability and can operate during rainy weather. Two systems are designed to, in addition to outside, fly inside structures for tactical situations to reduce risk for suspects and officers, they said.

