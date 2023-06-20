UPSTATE — The Blood Connection is celebrating World Blood Donor Day with the grand opening of its newest donation center in Anderson. The center is now open at 101 Hanna Crossing in Anderson – across from T.L. Hanna High School.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 14 in partnership with the Anderson Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony will consist of local leaders, AnMed representatives, TBC blood donors, board members, and other special guests – including Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, State Representative Thomas Beach, Danielle Gibbs from Senator Tim Scott’s Office, and City Councilman Glenn Davis.

“AnMed depends on a continuous reliable blood supply to provide care for many types of patients including those fighting cancer, heart disease and serious injury,” says AnMed CEO William Kenley. “We could not do what we do without the Blood Connection and are very grateful for their partnership and for their commitment to the Anderson community. We encourage everyone who can to donate blood at the new Anderson donation center and help us ensure those life-saving blood products remain continuously available for those who need them.”

This long-awaited fixed donation site represents a major milestone for TBC in the Upstate. TBC first began supplying blood products to AnMed in 2018, after the hospital system invited TBC to be its blood provider. TBC is now the exclusive blood provider for the Anderson community and will be for the foreseeable future, as AnMed and TBC just recently signed a 3-year exclusive agreement to continue their partnership.

“This has been a long time coming for TBC and we are so thrilled to finally opening a donation center in Anderson. This community has proven again and again that it is dedicated to a stable community blood supply. We are grateful to our donors here and to the many more that will now join our family with the opening of this new center,” says President and CEO, Delisa English. “When an AnMed patient receives a blood transfusion, that blood is available only through The Blood Connection. Local blood donations truly make a difference for our friends and neighbors.”

TBC is thankful to the many partners who have hosted blood drives over the years. Smaller organizations and businesses can now bring a group to the Anderson Donation Center to donate together. The center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and on Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged by not required.