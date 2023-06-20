EASLEY — Stan Whitten, chief of police for Easley Police Department (EPD), has resigned, officials said Thursday.

Whitten’s resignation comes after the city of Easley announced on Wednesday he was suspended pending investigation for what they called a “personal personnel problem.”

According to incident reports obtained from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, On June 10, deputies were dispatched to Mile Creek Park in Six Mile for a report of a fight in progress.

“As I exited my patrol vehicle I made contact with a subject identified as Stan Whitten,” the deputy writes in the report. “I activated my body cam and asked what happened. Mr. Whitten stated that the guy talking to (another deputy) had hit him and he wanted to press charges. At that time I asked Whitten to start from the beginning.”

The report states Whitten said the person was behind him as they were trying to leave the boat ramp area. The person then started yelling at him to move his vehicle so they could leave. Whitten then said he had gotten out of the truck he was driving and confronted the other person. Whitten stated that it became a heated argument and he then called the person a racial slur.

“At this time Whitten states the suspect came up to him and began arguing more and was pushing him backward then he was hit in the face area,” the deputy wrote in the report. “Whitten did have abrasions on his forehead and nose area. EMS was declined. After hearing what Whitten said he advised he was the Chief of Easley Police Department. I did notice a strong smell of alcohol coming from Whitten’s person and inquired if he had been drinking. Whitten stated he had a (few) beers. His demeanor throughout the investigation suggested he had a considerable amount of alcohol. He was appearing to nearly fall while at his truck, and then held onto the bed for a considerable amount of time.”

The report states the deputy asked why Whitten would say the racial slur to these people and he responded “because I can.”

The PCSO deputy then called for a supervisor to assist. While waiting, the PCSO deputy spoke with the other person involved as well as a witness to the incident — an off duty Park Ranger.

“The Park Ranger stated that he didn’t see any altercations but did hear Whitten screaming at the other people. Vulgar language and racial slurs were being used,” the report reads.

The person stated that they asked Whitten if he would pull his truck up so they could leave the boat ramp and Whitten got out of his vehicle and immediately started yelling profanities at them. He also stated that he was calling them all racial slurs and screaming at them, the report states.

“At this time (the man) got down out of the boat and told Whitten to “get back away from his boat and family.” The report also stated that he had seven children on the boat and they are Hispanic and Whitten would not stop screaming racial slurs at them.”

“He then stated he did attempt to push Whitten back toward his vehicle with his stomach trying to remove Whitten from his family,” the report reads. “(The man) stated at no time did he hit Whitten and that he was drunk and when he turned around he fell down.”

When another deputy arrived on scene, his report stated Whitten again said he did wish to pursue criminal charges against him for assault.

“I noticed Mr. Whitten had minor abrasions on his forehead, and the bridge of his nose. At this time I informed him that we would gather statements from all witnesses, but based on what witnesses had told other Deputies on scene, it was very likely that he (Whitten) would be charged with Public Disorderly Conduct,” the second deputy noted. “Mr. Whitten hesitated, and seemed to be waiting on my opinion on how to proceed. I told him that no one could change what had happened, and that it might be best to see things as a lesson learned. Mr. Whitten told me he understood what I meant, and agreed to do just that.”

An email later released by the City of Easley’s Human Resources Director, Jennifer Bradley, said Jon Hamby was named interim police chief.

Hamby is an Easley Police Department major and has been with the department since 1998, Bradley said.

