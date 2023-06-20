SCDOC awards more than $8.4 million in Community Development Block Grant funds

COLUMBIA — Nine communities from around South Carolina are receiving community development grant funds totaling more than $8.4 million for public improvement projects. This funding comes from the South Carolina Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which biannually awards grants to aid municipal governments for the purpose of improving economic opportunities and meeting community revitalization needs. The S.C. Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) awards the CDBG funds, which will directly benefit 5,690 residents and total $8,439,292.

Projects receiving Spring 2023 CDBG funding include:

Town of Andrews

S. Magnolia Sewer Upgrade

$284,160

City of Bishopville

WWTP Sewer Line Upgrade – Phase IV

$1,000,000

City of Clemson

Redhill Neighborhood Water Upgrade

$600,000

City of Dillon

Cannon Court and Maple Swamp Pump Station Upgrades

$1,485,750

City of Greenwood

Booker T. Washington Area Sewer Upgrade

$840,000

City of Johnsonville

Pump Station #4 and Water/Sewer Upgrades

$884,382

Town of Lockhart

Pump Station and Main Sewer Line Upgrade

$770,000

City of Orangeburg

Quicktown Area Water Upgrade

$2,050,000

City of Union

Buffalo/Excelsior/Union Mill Sewer Upgrade

$525,000

“The CDBG program continues to provide funding opportunities to support the advancement and sustainability of communities of all sizes,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “These projects have an incredible impact, improving local infrastructure and benefiting residents throughout South Carolina.”

S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds each fall and spring. Selected through a statewide competitive process, local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects. Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Ur ban Development, and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state’s behalf. CDBG assists communities in providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives: They must benefit low- to moderate-income persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slum and blighted conditions or meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.

For additional information on South Carolina’s CDBG program, including the spring 2023 grant recipients, application guidelines and frequently asked questions, please visit www.cdbgsc.com.