PICKENS COUNTY — With summer in full swing, Prisma Health reminds South Carolinians about the importance of practicing safe swimming when spending time in or near pools, hot tubs, lakes, rivers and beaches. Among preventable injuries, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 – 4 and the second leading cause of death for children 5-14 years old.

“Most drownings are preventable and familiarizing yourself with water safety guidelines can save a life,” said Dr. Madison Merritt, a pediatrician with Prisma Health Pediatrics – Travelers Rest. “One of the most critical rules of water safety is to never let children play near water unattended because drowning is so incredibly quick. Once a child begins to struggle, you may have less than a minute to react.”

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, nearly 800 kids drown each year and more than half of them are under the age of five. Children 1 – 4 years old are more likely to drown in a pool, and children over the age of five are more likely to drown in natural water.

Merritt offers these tips to keep your kids safe this summer:

Always watch children in or near water, even if they know how to swim. Don’t be distracted by your electronics or others around you.

The color of your child’s swimsuit can play a huge role in preventing drowning incidents. Studies show brighter or darker colors, depending on the body of water, can reduce the chances of drowning incidents. Bright, neon colors – including orange, yellow, and lime green –fared best.

Designate a “water watcher” who is always supervising the kids and will not leave the area without designating another adult.

Do not drink alcohol while supervising children in the water.

Knowing CPR skills can save a life while waiting for a paramedic to arrive.

Wear U.S. Coast Guard approved lifejackets. Air-filled or foam toys are not safety devices. “Water wings,” innertubes and “noodles” are not lifejackets and are not designed to keep your children safe.

Learn how to swim. Formal swimming lessons can be an additional layer of protection from drowning. However, constant supervision when children are in or near water is crucial.

Teach children the difference between swimming in open water versus in a pool. Be aware of different conditions that are unique to open water such as visibility, depth, uneven surfaces, currents and undertow. These conditions can make swimming in open water more challenging.

Stay connected. Always have a phone nearby for emergency calls.

“It’s a common misconception that parents believe they will hear their child if he or she gets in trouble in the water and starts to drown. But in reality, there can be very little splashing, waving or screaming,” said Claire Geddings, family nurse practitioner with Prisma Health Family Medicine in Sumter. “Always give kids your undivided attention when they are near water.”

Every year in the United States, there are more than 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drownings. In 2019, South Carolina was tied as the state with the ninth highest rate for fatal unintentional drownings in the U.S.