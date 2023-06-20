EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County has named Jacob Nelson as the new Principal of Gettys Middle School, effective July 1, 2023. This follows the departure of the current principal, Mike Cory, as Cory was recently announced as the future principal at Seneca Middle School. Nelson, who was initially slated to lead the Project GO Alternative Education Program, said he is excited for the opportunity to assume the principalship at Gettys Middle School instead.

Nelson is currently the principal of Gilbert High School, where he has served since 2018. Gilbert High serves more than 1,100 students in the Gilbert community of Lexington School District One. Prior to this, Nelson was the assistant principal at Gilbert from 2014-2018. During his time as assistant principal, he participated in the Lexington School District One Aspiring Principals Academy. During the 2017-18 school year, he was named a finalist for the SC Association of School Administrators (SCASA) Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. Before becoming an Assistant Principal, he served as an Assistant Administrator at Carolina Springs Middle and Lexington High and also taught English at Lexington High School.

This appointment marks a return to the School District of Pickens County as Nelson began his educational journey as an English teacher at Pickens High School in 2008.

“We are grateful to Mr. Nelson for his flexibility and desire to serve at Gettys Middle. His leadership experience and exceptional track record make him an invaluable asset to the Easley community, “said Superintendent Danny Merck. “With his passion for student success and commitment to providing every student with an advocate who cares deeply for them, I am confident that his transition to Gettys Middle School will be seamless. We are excited to welcome Jacob back to Pickens County.”

Nelson earned a B.A. in Secondary Education – English from Clemson University. In 2012, he obtained his Masters in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina.

Nelson shared, “I would like to share my gratitude to Dr. Mike Cory for his tireless dedication to Gettys Middle School and his significant contributions to the educational journey of countless students over the past 17 years. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead alongside the staff of Gettys Middle and leaders across SDPC to focus on establishing and maintaining relationships that raise expectations for all students. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation of the Easley area elementary schools and preparing the Gettys Middle students to be successful at Easley High. My family and I are excited about this new opportunity!”

Nelson and his wife Blair have three children, two of whom will be Pickens County students in the fall. Annabell is in 4th grade, Hadley is in 1st grade and Walter is 18 months old.

He begins his new role on July 1, 2023.